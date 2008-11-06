Bridges To Somewhere May Be Obama's First Order Of Business

He’s not even elected twelve hours and the speculation comes pouring in.



Bloomberg: President-elect Barack Obama may put spending on roads and bridges at the top of his agenda for stimulating U.S. economic growth.

“He’s identified infrastructure as one of the ways to strengthen the American economy,” Janet Kavinoky, transportation infrastructure director for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview. “So we would expect it to be on his list of actions both for the stimulus and longer term.”

Obama was elected yesterday amid a global credit crisis and with the U.S. in or heading into a recession that may be the deepest in more than 20 years. He promised during his campaign he would use infrastructure spending to create jobs.

“We’ll create 2 million jobs by rebuilding our crumbling roads, schools and bridges,” Obama said in an Oct. 13 speech in Toledo, Ohio, where he outlined his plan for reviving the economy.

Obama, 47, has urged Congress to pass an economic stimulus bill immediately after the election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has said she wants spending on highways and other transportation infrastructure included in the next stimulus package.

