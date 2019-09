Photo: versageek/Flickr

Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on Hurricane Sandy, which is expected to make landfall around 6 p.m. The Tappan Zee Bridge closed at 4 p.m.



As of 7 p.m. The George Washington Bridge, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, the Throgs Neck Bridge and the bridges to the Rockaways will also be closed, Cuomo said.

