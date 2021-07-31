Search

A wedding photographer had a ‘Bridgerton’-inspired photo shoot complete with themed invitations and daring outfits

A side-by-side of a couple holding hands in front a chapel and the couple kissing.
The styled shoot was ‘Bridgerton’-themed. Cristeal Felien Photgraphy
  • Wedding photographer Cristeal Felien created a “Bridgerton”-inspired photo shoot.
  • Felien and a team of vendors combined the romance of the Regency era with modern wedding decor.
  • They hope the shoot will act as a blueprint for couples who want a “Bridgerton” wedding.
Netflix’s “Bridgerton” was so popular when it was released in 2020 that it’s becoming a source of inspiration for people as they plan their weddings.
Bridgerton
Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton.’ LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Photographer Cristeal Felien and wedding planner Michelle of Nixi Weddings decided to create a “Bridgerton”-inspired wedding shoot after Felien saw posts about the show on Instagram.
A bride and groom embrace in a field surrounded by trees.
Cristeal Filean created a ‘Bridgerton’ wedding photo shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien told Insider she was inspired by the classic beauty of Regency-era romance, and she thought the aesthetic of the series would translate well for a wedding.
A bride and groom kiss in a field as the bride's veil flies up.
The shoot was themed around the show. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien and Michelle worked with a team of all women-owned small businesses in California to make their vision a reality.
A groom brushes a bride's lip with his thumb as they sit on a couch behind an ornate table.
A team of vendors created the shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography
The faux wedding brought Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton together, but the models Felien enlisted, Courtney and Ethan, are a real couple.
A bride sits on a couch outside and a groom sits next to her.
The models were a real couple. Cristeal Felien Photography
“There is something so special when somebody is genuinely in love with the other person that you can’t really replicate,” Felien said of photographing a real couple.
A bride and groom kiss as her veil flies up in front of trees.
Their love shined through. Cristeal Felien Photography
The shoot included a themed invitation suite, addressed to Eloise Bridgerton.
Wedding invitations sit on a table next to a fan, a string of pearls, and a tan shoe.
The invitations nodded to the characters on the show. Cristeal Felien Photography
There was even a Lady Whistledown announcement of the nuptials.
A piece of paper with a Lady Whistledown wedding announcement written on it.
The team created a Lady Whistledown bulletin. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien chose a romantic gown with a full skirt for Courtney to model during the shoot, even though it wasn’t the same silhouette as dresses from the “Bridgerton” era.
A bride stands on a pathway in front of a field holding a bouquet.
The bride in her wedding dress. Cristeal Felien Photography
“It has that sexiness to it because it’s sheer in certain areas, but it also has this incredible elegance that I was just dumbfounded by,” Felien said of why she chose the dress.
A bride runs in a field.
The dress was sexy and elegant. Cristeal Felien Photography
The accessories Felien paired with the dress tied the theme together.
A bride sits on a couch in front of a wall of windows.
They dressed Courtney in period accessories. Cristeal Felien Photography
A crown, a fan, and the iconic “Bridgerton” gloves made Courtney’s look feel authentic to the era without being cheesy.
A bride sits on a white couch wearing gloves, a crown, and waving a fan.
The accessories nodded to the series. Cristeal Felien Photography
Ethan’s tuxedo also offered a modernized version of the “Bridgerton” style.
A groom stands in a field in front of a building in a cream suit.
Ethan wore a cream tuxedo. Cristeal Filean Photography
The cream suit had a subtle floral pattern, nodding to the Duke of Hastings’ ornate vests on “Bridgerton.”
A close-up of a groom in a cream suit smiling in a field.
The suit was patterned. Cristeal Filean Photography
The Nixi Weddings team used flowers, candles, and gold accessories to make a tablescape fit for the “Bridgerton” cast.
A table with a white runner, candles, and white and gold plates in a room covered in windows.
The table had a romantic vibe. Cristeal Felien Photography
An elaborate cheese board nodded to the heavy hors d’oeuvres the “Bridgerton” cast snacked on at balls throughout the series.
An elaborate cheese board sits on a table.
The charcuterie board was ornate. Cristeal Felien Photography
Mirrors engraved with the names of “Bridgerton” cast members served as place cards.
A mirror with names etched into it.
The mirrors featured the characters’ names. Cristeal Felien Photography
Ethan and Courtney posed in front of an aged chapel, evoking the same vibe as Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings’ wedding.
A bride and groom hold hands in front of a chapel.
The couple posed as if they were saying wedding vows. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien told Insider it was important to balance the theme and modernity so the shoot didn’t come across as gauche.
A groom kisses a bride's neck as they lean against a table in a room made of windows.
The shoot was both modern and themed. Cristeal Felien Photography
“I was really nervous about it going in, because I didn’t want it to look cheesy,” Felien said. “I wanted it to be something that would inspire my brides.”
A bride and groom run through a field.
She didn’t want it to be cheesy. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien went on to say that some of the things that made the shoot feel authentic were happy accidents.
A bride and groom embrace in front of a chapel.
The shoot has a spontaneous spirit. Cristeal Felien Photography
For instance, Ethan’s pants ended up being shorter than the team anticipated, but they looked authentic to the Regency era.
A bride and groom stand in a field looking at each other.
The pants were too short. Cristeal Felien Photography
Likewise, the owner of the venue stumbled upon a group of baby bunnies the day of the shoot that added to the old-world feel of the day.
A bride and groom hold a baby bunny.
They found baby rabbits amid the shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien said the bunnies made the day feel like a real-life Disney princess movie.
A bride holds a baby bunny with gloved hands.
The bunnies were a surprise. Cristeal Felien Photography
Felien advises couples who want to have a real “Bridgerton”-inspired wedding to combine modern decor with nods to the show.
A groom caresses a bride's face as they look at each other and sit on a couch.
The key to pulling off a themed-wedding is subtly, according to Felien. Cristeal Felien Photography
“Modern elements are a huge part of what made the shoot so successful,” she said.
A black hand and a white hand reach towards each other in front of a field.
The shoot wasn’t entirely Regency-era focused. Cristeal Felien Photography
“If I had just done a full-fledged costume for each of them, it wouldn’t have looked the way that it looked,” she added.
A bride and groom embrace in front of trees.
Felien designed the shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography
