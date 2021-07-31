A wedding photographer had a ‘Bridgerton’-inspired photo shoot complete with themed invitations and daring outfits

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” was so popular when it was released in 2020 that it’s becoming a source of inspiration for people as they plan their weddings. Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton.’ LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Photographer Cristeal Felien and wedding planner Michelle of Nixi Weddings decided to create a “Bridgerton”-inspired wedding shoot after Felien saw posts about the show on Instagram. Cristeal Filean created a ‘Bridgerton’ wedding photo shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien told Insider she was inspired by the classic beauty of Regency-era romance, and she thought the aesthetic of the series would translate well for a wedding. The shoot was themed around the show. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien and Michelle worked with a team of all women-owned small businesses in California to make their vision a reality. A team of vendors created the shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography

The faux wedding brought Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton together, but the models Felien enlisted, Courtney and Ethan, are a real couple. The models were a real couple. Cristeal Felien Photography

“There is something so special when somebody is genuinely in love with the other person that you can’t really replicate,” Felien said of photographing a real couple. Their love shined through. Cristeal Felien Photography

The shoot included a themed invitation suite, addressed to Eloise Bridgerton. The invitations nodded to the characters on the show. Cristeal Felien Photography

There was even a Lady Whistledown announcement of the nuptials. The team created a Lady Whistledown bulletin. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien chose a romantic gown with a full skirt for Courtney to model during the shoot, even though it wasn’t the same silhouette as dresses from the “Bridgerton” era. The bride in her wedding dress. Cristeal Felien Photography

“It has that sexiness to it because it’s sheer in certain areas, but it also has this incredible elegance that I was just dumbfounded by,” Felien said of why she chose the dress. The dress was sexy and elegant. Cristeal Felien Photography

The accessories Felien paired with the dress tied the theme together. They dressed Courtney in period accessories. Cristeal Felien Photography

A crown, a fan, and the iconic “Bridgerton” gloves made Courtney’s look feel authentic to the era without being cheesy. The accessories nodded to the series. Cristeal Felien Photography

Ethan’s tuxedo also offered a modernized version of the “Bridgerton” style. Ethan wore a cream tuxedo. Cristeal Filean Photography

The cream suit had a subtle floral pattern, nodding to the Duke of Hastings’ ornate vests on “Bridgerton.” The suit was patterned. Cristeal Filean Photography

The Nixi Weddings team used flowers, candles, and gold accessories to make a tablescape fit for the “Bridgerton” cast. The table had a romantic vibe. Cristeal Felien Photography

An elaborate cheese board nodded to the heavy hors d’oeuvres the “Bridgerton” cast snacked on at balls throughout the series. The charcuterie board was ornate. Cristeal Felien Photography

Mirrors engraved with the names of “Bridgerton” cast members served as place cards. The mirrors featured the characters’ names. Cristeal Felien Photography

Ethan and Courtney posed in front of an aged chapel, evoking the same vibe as Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings’ wedding. The couple posed as if they were saying wedding vows. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien told Insider it was important to balance the theme and modernity so the shoot didn’t come across as gauche. The shoot was both modern and themed. Cristeal Felien Photography

“I was really nervous about it going in, because I didn’t want it to look cheesy,” Felien said. “I wanted it to be something that would inspire my brides.” She didn’t want it to be cheesy. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien went on to say that some of the things that made the shoot feel authentic were happy accidents. The shoot has a spontaneous spirit. Cristeal Felien Photography

For instance, Ethan’s pants ended up being shorter than the team anticipated, but they looked authentic to the Regency era. The pants were too short. Cristeal Felien Photography

Likewise, the owner of the venue stumbled upon a group of baby bunnies the day of the shoot that added to the old-world feel of the day. They found baby rabbits amid the shoot. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien said the bunnies made the day feel like a real-life Disney princess movie. The bunnies were a surprise. Cristeal Felien Photography

Felien advises couples who want to have a real “Bridgerton”-inspired wedding to combine modern decor with nods to the show. The key to pulling off a themed-wedding is subtly, according to Felien. Cristeal Felien Photography