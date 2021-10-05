The ‘Bridgerton’ hair and makeup stylist died of COVID-19 weeks after he won an Emmy

Marc Pilcher poses with his Emmy award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for his work on “Bridgerton” has died from COVID-19.

His agency said he died aged 53, weeks after accepting his Emmy.

He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, Variety reported.

His friends and family told Variety through Curtis Brown, his agency: “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021.”

The ‘Bridgerton’ cast. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Vaccines dramatically reduce people’s chances of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but severe breakthrough cases can still happen.

He accepted an Emmy in the Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling category in Los Angeles on September 11.

He previously worked in other TV shows and movies, as well as on London’s West End theater shows.

He was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 for his work on “Mary Queen of Scots” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, Variety reported.