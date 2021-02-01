18 ways Netflix's 'Bridgerton' is different from Julia Quinn's books

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton.’

Netflix’s Regency drama “Bridgerton” is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series.

Season one mostly follows the first book, “The Duke and I,” but there were some major changes.

Warning: Major spoilers and potential triggers ahead for the first season of “Bridgerton.”

The world first met the Bridgerton family in Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. Over two decades later, Shonda Rhimes brought the novels to the small screen in an adaptation for Netflix.

Season one of “Bridgerton” closely follows the series’ first book,”The Duke and I,” which was published in 2000.

While Quinn served as a consultant to share her input, the author said she respected the changes that show creator Chris Van Dusen implemented.

“It’s not a word for word adaptation, and it shouldn’t be. I never expected that. I didn’t want that. It’s not what television should be about,” she told Oprah Magazine. “There’s so many new things you can do with a different medium, and it’s just really exciting to see what those things are and how they are achieved.”

From the show’s original characters to the diverse cast, here at 18 differences between Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and Quinn’s novels.

Daphne isn’t exactly the “diamond of the first water” in the books.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) makes a splashing debut into society on season one of “Bridgerton.”

Queen Charlotte describes her as “flawless,” and even Lady Whistledown, the anonymous town gossip columnist, names her as the season’s “incomparable” and a “diamond of the first water.”

The high remarks from some of the town’s harshest critics leads every single suitor to aspire for a shot with the desirable debutante.

In “The Duke and I,” the eldest Bridgerton daughter is far from the “it girl” of Regency London’s high society. She remains unmarried two years after she entered society, and the men in town view her as more of a friend than a romantic partner.

While Van Dusen’s version of Daphne draws eyes wherever she goes, Quinn’s protagonist prefers to stand in the periphery of events, where she can remain unnoticed.



Unlike the show, Quinn’s books don’t address race.

Netflix Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

Race is an intrinsic part of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Van Dusen takes creative liberty in reimagining what Regency England would have looked like if Queen Charlotte, who many historians believe to have been mixed-race in real life, embraced her heritage and rid the country of its racial hierarchy.

On the show, she elevates Black citizens to positions of power and makes them dukes, duchesses, lords, and ladies.

But Quinn doesn’t talk about race in the Bridgerton book series.

She also describes Simon (played by Regé-Jean Page on the show), as having “icy blue eyes.”



Simon and Daphne meet at a ball in both the series and the book, but their introduction looks different.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The Duke and Duchess of Hastings are the stars of season one.

Daphne meets Simon while rejecting Lord Nigel Berbrooke’s proposal in both the book and the show.

However, the situation unfolds in different ways.

In season one of “Bridgerton,” Berbrooke publicly declares his intentions at a ball, leading Daphne to run away and inadvertently bump into Simon.

The duke is tired of being passed around the room and accuses her of staging a forced introduction, like many of the other women at the ball.

Simon feels the same animosity toward the debutantes and their mothers in “The Duke and I,” so he hides from them at a ball and happens to overhear Daphne’s conversation with Berbrooke.

After she punches Berbrooke, Simon intervenes and meets Daphne for the first time.

Rather than greeting her with annoyance like he does on the show, the duke can’t take his eyes off of her.

The duke doesn’t box in the books.

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ is currently available to stream on Netflix.

When Simon isn’t dodging opportunistic mothers or brooding around a ball on “Bridgerton,” he’s often blowing off steam in the boxing ring with his friend Will Mondrich, a character Van Dusen created based on real-life boxer Bill Richmond.

The duke has a vast knowledge of boating in Quinn’s pages, but boxing isn’t mentioned.



Simon’s father doesn’t seem to care about his wife’s death in the series, but he mourns her in “The Duke and I.”

Netflix The Duke of Hastings on ‘Bridgerton.’

On “Bridgerton,” Simon’s father doesn’t even check on his wife after she gives birth, leaving her to die while he celebrates the arrival of his heir.

Though Quinn notes that the former duke “hadn’t loved” his wife in “The Duke and I,” she wrote that he “mourned” her and “arranged for fresh flowers to be laid at the base of her funereal monument every week, no matter the season.”

While Colin Bridgerton embarks on a trip at the end of the series, he’s returning from his travels at the beginning of the first book.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Colin Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Much to Penelope Featherington’s dismay, Colin Bridgerton departs for a trip to Greece on the final episode of season one.

But in the beginning of “The Duke and I,” Colin had just returned from his year-long jaunt through the continent.

Violet doesn’t want Daphne around Simon in the books.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Daphne Bridgerton and Violet Bridgerton on Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

It’s no secret that Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) is rooting for Daphne and Simon to end up together on “Bridgerton.”

She’s intent on allowing her daughter to marry for love, just like she did with her husband Edmund Bridgerton.

The matriarch pulls out all the stops – inviting the duke over for dinner, offering him gooseberry pie (his favourite), and even dissuading Daphne from giving other men too much attention to avoid confusing Simon of her feelings.

In “The Duke and I,” Violet has a more sceptical opinion of the duke. She knows him as Anthony Bridgerton’s best friend and considers him to be a “hellion.”

Shortly after meeting the duke in Quinn’s book, Daphne informs him that her mother “forbade me ever to be seen in your company.”

Violet eventually comes around, but her initial impression of the duke was much harsher in the book than in the show.

Lord Featherington, who appears throughout season one of “Bridgerton,” dies before “The Duke and I” begins.

NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX The Featheringtons appear on ‘Bridgerton.’

Lord Featherington (portrayed by Ben Miller) is one of the most troubling characters in season one of the show.

He gambles away his finances and leaves his wife and daughters with nothing after dying on episode eight.

Because he doesn’t have a son, a mysterious relative will inherit the family estate, bypassing his direct family and creating a major cliffhanger for season two.

This issue doesn’t seem to carry the same weight in Quinn’s books. By the time readers meet the Featherington clan, the patriarch has already been dead for three years.

What’s more, Portia tells Simon that her husband was his father’s “dearest friend.”

On the show, there isn’t a known relationship between the former Duke of Hastings and Lord Featherington.

There’s a fourth Featherington sister in Quinn’s series.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The Featherington sisters on ‘Bridgerton.’

The three red-headed Featherington sisters – Prudence, Philipa, and Penelope – appear in over-the-top, citrus-coloured frocks throughout season one of “Bridgerton.”

The trio exists in “The Duke and I” as well, but they also have a little sister named Felicity.

Toward the beginning of the book, Portia Featherington tells Simon that her fourth daughter, Felicity, is 10 years old, explaining that the child’s young age keeps Portia from bringing her to “such events.”

Anthony is clued in on Daphne and Simon’s ruse in the book.

Netflix Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

Daphne and Simon agree to feign courtship in both the book and the series. If all goes according to plan, the young debutante will attract suitors after catching a duke’s attention, and Simon can avoid further introductions to mother-daughter duos.

They vow not to tell a single person about their scheme on “Bridgerton” out of fear of being exposed.

In “The Duke and I,” however, they decide to let Anthony in on the ruse.

Of course, he reacts with intense anger before admitting that the setup benefits both Simon and Daphne.

Before granting them his permission, he gives them three ground rules: no telling anyone else, no being alone together, and no compromising Daphne’s honour.



Cressida Cowper isn’t the person that sees Simon and Daphne kiss in “The Duke and I.”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX ‘Bridgerton’ is set in early 19th century England.

Daphne’s on-screen rival Cressida Cowper threatens to ruin the young debutante’s reputation after catching her unchaperoned in Lady Trowbridge’s gardens with Simon.

While the blonde gossip is in Quinn’s later books, she doesn’t appear in “The Duke and I.”

Instead, Colin’s friend, a young earl named Macclesfield, is the person that sees Daphne and the duke “disappear into the gardens.”

There are numerous major characters on “Bridgerton” that aren’t in the books.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Queen Charlotte on ‘Bridgerton.’

Van Dusen wrote in several original characters while bringing Quinn’s pages to the screen.

Some added historical context, like Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) and King George III. Van Dusen mixed the royals’ real history with fantasy to create a universe in which a Black queen demands racial equality in early 19th century England.

He also included Prince Friederich (Freddie Stroma) on the show as one of Daphne’s eager suitors.



Van Dusen also introduced the “Bridgerton” audience to individuals outside of London’s upper crust.

Madame Genevieve Delacroix, the town’s lauded dressmaker and the prime suspect in Eloise Bridgerton’s hunt for Whistledown, doesn’t appear in the books.

Nor do Simon’s close friends Will and Alice Mondrich.

While an opera singer named Maria Rosso appears later in Quinn’s series, Van Dusen created a similar character named Siena Rosso on season one.

Nurse Hopkins, not Lady Danbury, helps Simon speak as a child.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury on ‘Bridgerton.’

The book addresses Simon’s childhood in the prologue. He struggles to overcome his stutter, much like he does on the show, but it’s not Lady Danbury that takes him under her wing.

Simon practices his speech with a woman named Nurse Hopkins, who isn’t a notable character on “Bridgerton.”

He mentions Danbury as a woman that was “rather kind” to him growing up and invited him to spend holidays at her house.

On the show, Danbury and Simon have a tight-knit relationship, with the former acting as a stand-in mother figure at points.

Simon still has a stutter as an adult in the books.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton.’

The Duke of Hastings doesn’t talk until he’s 4 years old in both “The Duke and I” and “Bridgerton.”

On the show, he overcomes his stutter and shows no signs of ever having a speech impediment, hence Daphne’s confusion upon learning of his childhood struggles.

In Quinn’s novel, adult Simon still has trouble speaking clearly when he’s frustrated or upset.

Marina Thompson has a minor role in the books.

NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX Colin Bridgerton and Marina Thompson on ‘Bridgerton.’

Marina (Ruby Barker) is plagued with bad luck in both the books and on the show.

On “Bridgerton,” she’s a cousin of the Featheringtons that got impregnated by George Crane, a soldier she loves, before arriving in London.

She scrambles to find a husband before the town learns her secret and nearly tricks Colin into marrying her until Whistledown spoils the scheme.

She ultimately accepts a proposal from George’s brother, Phillip Crane, upon learning that George died at war.

Marina may be a major character on the show, but she isn’t mentioned until Quinn’s fifth book, “To Sir Phillip, With Love.”

In the novel, she’s distantly related to the Bridgerton family, not the Featheringtons, and is married to Phillip before attempting suicide and dying from complications after.

By the time readers learn her story, she has already died.

The controversial marital rape scene plays out differently in the book.

Netflix Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

Many “Bridgerton” viewers took issue with the inclusion of a marital rape scene between Daphne and Simon on the show.

Upset that her husband refuses to have children, Daphne seduces Simon, positioning herself on top of him so that he can’t remove himself, despite his blatant attempts to do so.



The incident is just as controversial in “The Duke and I” but it happens differently.

Simon returns home drunk and falls asleep in bed.

Daphne, desperate for children, feels “the strangest, most intoxicating surge of power” in the moment and “bore down on him with all her might,” initiating sex with her half-asleep, inebriated husband.

Just like on the show, Daphne makes it impossible for Simon to utilise the pull-out method to avoid pregnancy.

Whistledown’s identity isn’t revealed until the fourth book, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”

Netflix Penelope Featherington on ‘Bridgerton.’

Penelope reveals that she’s Whistledown, the anonymous town scribe, on the season one finale of “Bridgerton.”

Although Penelope winds up to be Whistledown in Quinn’s series as well, her identity isn’t revealed until the fourth novel, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”



Simon and Daphne have three daughters before they have their son, David, in Quinn’s series.

Netflix Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

After the couple welcomes their first child on the season one finale of “Bridgerton,” the duke remarks that they will have to choose a name for their son that begins with “A” to follow the Bridgerton family tradition of naming their offspring in alphabetical order.

In “The Duke and I,” Daphne and Simon honour the traditional as well, but their family looks slightly different.

They have three daughters – Amelia, Belinda, and Caroline – before welcoming their first son, David, in the epilogue.

