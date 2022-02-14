The ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer is here, and it hints at a love triangle for Anthony

- Netflix released the first trailer for season two of “Bridgerton” on Monday.
- It follows Anthony Bridgerton’s search for a viscountess during London’s 1814 social season.
- On March 25, the Shondaland series’ eight new episodes will become available to stream on Netflix.
