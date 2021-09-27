Here are the first photos from season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Anthony and his family at a ball in first look images from the second season of ‘Bridgerton.’ Netflix

Netflix released the first three images from the upcoming second season of “Bridgerton” on Monday.

Anthony and his new love interest, Kate, are seen chatting at a ball.

The stills also feature Lady Danbury and most of the Bridgerton family, as well as new characters.

Dear readers, the upcoming second season of “Bridgerton” promises all the drama, romance, and glamour of the first season as Anthony Bridgerton meets and falls for his new love interest, Kate Sharma.

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the rest of the Bridgerton family are dressed up in their finest ball attire in three new first-look photos from the second season, which were released by Netflix on Monday. The stills also feature Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) attending a ball together.

In addition to the Regency-era fashion, the newly-released stills promise plenty of romance and drama as Anthony and Kate are seen chatting outside in the garden – apparently unchaperoned – at the same event.

Anthony and Kate. Netflix

Two members of Anthony’s family are notably missing from the first images of the new season: his sister, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and her husband Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Their courtship and marriage were the primary focus of the first season of “Bridgerton.”

The Duke’s absence isn’t surprising; Page announced in April that he would not reprise his role in the new season.

Dynevor told The Wrap in June that moving forward, Simon would be “referred to a lot” even though he isn’t expected to make an appearance on-screen in the second season.

Daphne will be a supporting character in the second season which will focus on her brother Anthony and his new love interest Kate navigating their romantic relationship.

Kate and Lady Danbury. Netflix

Netflix gave “Bridgerton” fans a sneak peek at Anthony and Kate’s relationship in a teaser released on Saturday, where Anthony is seen flirting with the no-nonsense Kate.

While the two say goodbye on slightly tense terms in the teaser, the new season promises plenty of witty banter and back-and-forth between Anthony and Kate.