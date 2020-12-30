'Bridgerton' fans are criticising showrunners for including a controversial rape scene and failing to address the lack of consent

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The Duke and Duchess of Hastings are central in ‘Bridgerton’s’ season one.

“Bridgerton” viewers are criticising the show’s handling of a marital rape scene adapted from Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Duke and I.”

In episode six, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) initiates sex with her husband Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and gets on top of him so he can’t remove himself, despite his multiple attempts to do so.

The series doesn’t directly address the gravity of Daphne’s actions.

Many fans were upset with the show’s depiction of the scene and wondered why the writers included the controversial moment at all.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers, and potential triggers, about season one of “Bridgerton.”

“Bridgerton” tackles topics like feminism, race, and sexuality in the context of early 19th century England. However, viewers are criticising the showrunners for their handling of one issue in particular: consent.

The new Netflix series, adapted from Julia Quinn’s 2000 novel “The Duke and I” and executive produced by Shondaland, follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (RegÃ©-Jean Page) as their temporary dating ruse evolves into a passionate marriage.

Daphne was always taught that she should want children, but in order to preserve her innocence, she never learned how to create them. Simon, on the other hand, swore he’d never sire an heir to his dukedom out of spite for his father’s abuse when he was a child.

He tells Daphne that he “can’t” have children, which she accepts, believing his reasoning to be a result of a medical condition.

It isn’t until Daphne learns more about reproduction that she realises he can impregnate her â€” he just doesn’t want to â€” as she, and the viewers, realise he’s been utilising the pull-out method to avoid pregnancy.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton.’

She hatches a premeditated plan to initiate sex in episode six, positioning herself on top of her husband so that he can’t remove himself, despite his blatant attempts to do so.

The scene is adapted from a controversial moment in “The Duke and I,” though the events unfold slightly differently in the book.

On the page, Simon comes home drunk and Daphne feels an “intoxicating surge of power” and takes advantage of him, leaving him with a “complete loss of speech, this choking, strangling feeling.”

Because the scenario upset many readers when the novel was published 20 years ago and people’s understanding of consent has improved, many fans wondered why Chris Van Dusen, the show’s creator, included the rape at all.

Holding a partner down to force sexual completion and conception while they object is rape. Rape as a quirky plot device is unacceptable. Victim blaming and rapist justifying is unacceptable. Ignoring the relevance of a white woman raping a black man is unacceptable. #Bridgerton — christophications (@christophicates) December 29, 2020

CW: rape, sexual violence Since I haven’t seen anyone else mention it, I feel compelled to say out loud that the Bridgerton Netflix series has a major CW. Reportedly, they DID NOT leave out the rape scene and did not address that event in the show. — Hannah Hearts Romance (@hannahheartsro1) December 22, 2020

As most book readers will have guessed, this scene was the reason I never much cared for Daphne. Consent issues in general, and rape in particular shouldn't be plot points – and they especially shouldn't when they aren't going to be dealt with at all. #Bridgerton https://t.co/ocqMxUtSk5 — Lizzie ⛄???? (@lizziethat) December 24, 2020

There were so many ways this show could have changed/improved that scene, and yet I still have to grit my teeth through a rape. #Bridgerton — Alyce Caswell (@AlyceCaswell) December 26, 2020

Also what Daphne did to Simon was rape. And the fact that it was all pushed under his lies of “can’t and won’t” is even more disturbing considering he’s a male, but also a black male. #letstalk #Bridgerton — Agatha Ordinario (@_JimmyGotSoul) December 28, 2020

Beyond the lack of trigger warnings on the episode and the decision to keep the moment in the script, viewers claimed the shows’ writers “glossed over” the rape, missing an opportunity to address timely issues like assault and consent.

tw rape daphne bridgerton literally raped her husband how is this glossed over — ⍣ (@snezhnya) December 29, 2020

TW: it's 2 am and i finished #Bridgerton and I am really really sickened at how they completely brushed past a pretty shocking rape scene. Marital r*pe, forced sex – and then boom we just move on the next day. Super disappointing, the show was already kind of tough to watch — Sabah Malik (@sabahbanomalik) December 26, 2020

you know i might have enjoyed bridgerton more if they'd actually addressed the fact that daphne raped simon instead of trying to get the audience to sympathise with her and make it look like he was in the wrong — ????????Happy Tae Day????????ᴮᴱizzy⁷/ᴮᴱ이지⁷ (@izzyibnida) December 28, 2020

Before this latest criticism, Van Dusen said he was well aware of the controversy surrounding the moment in “The Duke and I.”

“We had a lot of conversations around that specific incident in the book,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And we did discuss it, a lot, as far as how to approach it and how to handle it.”

However, Van Dusen viewed the scene as a pivotal moment in Daphne’s character development and ultimately decided to keep it because “it’s a part of her journey,” he noted. Before shooting, he said the writers were intentional about how to show the interaction on screen.

“I’ve always called this first season of the show, if it had a subtitle, it would be, ‘The Education of Daphne Bridgerton.’ That incident really goes along with that overall â€” that overarching theme that she starts out as this picture-perfect, wide-eyed, innocent debutante,” Van Dusen said.

The creator continued: “And we watch her grow into this woman who gets to shed all of the constraints society has held her to, and she finally figures out who she really is and what she’s capable of.”

