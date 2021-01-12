'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor recalls having a 'full-blown panic attack' on set: I 'felt so out of my comfort zone'

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s Regency romance “Bridgerton,” said she had a panic attack while filming a scene in episode three.

As Daphne stands at the top of the stairs at a high society ball, the entire room gazes up at her as she descends.

Dynevor referred to it as “one of the hardest scenes to shoot” during an interview with Grazia on Sunday.

“Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don’t want to see people, let alone be on camera. It just so happened I was having one of those days then and felt so out of my comfort zone,” she explained.

The actress added, “Basically, I had a full-blown panic attack.”

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season one of “Bridgerton.”

Daphne Bridgerton is the “diamond” of London’s 1813 social season on “Bridgerton,” so Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays the highly sought-after debutante, is accustomed to having all eyes on her, especially while on set.

There was one scene in particular during the seven months of filming, though, when the focus on her character overwhelmed Dynevor.

At the end of the third episode, “Art of the Swoon,” Daphne’s arrival at a high society ball commands the entire room’s attention. She stands at the top of a grand staircase, accompanied by her mother, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

As she overlooks the guests, including her potential suitor Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma), they all turn their heads and unabashedly stare at Daphne as she descends. She comes off as confident and calm, but Dynevor later revealed that she felt anything but.

“That was one of the hardest scenes to shoot,” the 25-year-old actress told Grazia on Sunday.

She continued, “Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don’t want to see people, let alone be on camera. It just so happened I was having one of those days then and felt so out of my comfort zone.”

Dynevor said she basically had a “full-blown panic attack” on set.

Netflix Daphne and Violet Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

In the four weeks following the Shonda Rhimes-produced show’s December 25 premiere, Netflix estimated that “Bridgerton” reached more than 63 million households, making it the streaming giant’s fifth biggest original series launched to date.

Given the Regency romance’s rapid success and massive fanbase, Dynevor, who previously had roles on “Waterloo Road” and “Snatch,” has skyrocketed to international fame.

Even though she stands behind her performance and the series, which is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series, Dynevor isn’t thrilled at the prospect of mega-fame.

“There is a potential threat in fame,” she told Grazia. “I don’t like the idea of it, but I’m so proud of what Bridgerton stands for. I couldn’t think of anything else that I would want people to know me from.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix A scene from Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

Netflix hasn’t announced a second season of “Bridgerton” yet, but all signs point to renewal.

Although there’s hasn’t been a lot of information available about where the show’s creator, Chris Van Dusen, will take “Bridgerton” if Netflix signs off on a second season, Dynevor said she wants to turn the focus to her on-screen siblings.

“I love that [Daphne’s] story ends really nicely; it’s all tied up at the end. Now, I have a feeling that she’s going to have to get involved with Anthony’s love life, since it’s his turn next,” she told Town & Country, hinting that season two would focus on her older brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

It would make sense since the next book in Quinn’s series is called “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” and centres on Anthony’s complicated quest for a wife.

“Bridgerton” is streaming on Netflix now.

