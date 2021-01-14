'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says she fast-forwarded through sex scenes while watching the show with her grandparents

Netflix Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Bridgerton.’

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor says she sat on “high alert” and fast-forward through the show’s sex scenes when watching with her family.

“We managed it just about,” she said after watching the show with her entire family.

Earlier this week, Dynevor said that the first scene she shot for the show was an oral sex scene from episode 6.

The 25-year-old actor, who stars as the lead Daphne Bridgerton on the popular regency drama, told The Daily Star that her entire family tuned in to the show last year and during the viewing, she kept firm control of the remote.

“I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control,” she said. “We managed it just about.”

Netflix Daphne Bridgerton and Violet Bridgerton.

Earlier this week, Dynevor told Grazia that the first scene she shot for the entire eight-episode series was an oral sex scene with her fictional husband Simon Basset (RegÃ©-Jean Page). The scene appears in episode six of the show and was carefully choreographed with intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot.

“My first-ever scene was in episode six where Simon is going down on Daphne,” she told the magazine. “It was so great because it felt safe and fun: You choreograph it like a stunt or a dance.”

“Bridgerton” is on track to become one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows. This week the streaming giants announced that over 63 million households tuned in to watch the period drama. The Shonda Rhimes produced series, which is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s bestselling novel “The Duke and I,” has won acclaim for its contemporary approach to the genre specifically in its diverse casting.

In the show, which is set in 19th Century England, people of colour are equal members of society so the on-screen dukes and duchesses are far more diverse than they are in traditional period pieces. During the same interview with Grazia, Dynevor praised the show’s casting choices.

She said: “We talked about it on set, but it never felt intentional: great people were cast in great roles. There is no one more ‘Simon’ than RegÃ©. It’s perfect casting.”

“Bridgerton” has yet to be officially renewed for a second season, but the show’s creator Chris Van Dusen has teased several follow-ups to the period drama. He told Collider: “This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure. I would love that.”

