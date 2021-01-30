Watch 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan transform into her beloved character Penelope in a new behind-the-scenes video

Claudia Willen
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIXPenelope Featherington on ‘Bridgerton.’
  • A new Netflix video details how Nicola Coughlan transformed into her “Bridgerton” character Penelope.
  • The actress said it took two hours each day to get into full hair and makeup for the Regency drama.
  • See the full process that Coughlan underwent to become the youngest Featherington sister below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.