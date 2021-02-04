'Bridgerton' received 0 Golden Globe nominations and fans are calling the snub 'beyond comprehension'

Liam Daniel/Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the 2021 Golden Globes nominees on Wednesday.

“Bridgerton” received zero nominations despite being one of the year’s most beloved shows.

Fans reacted by calling the lack of recognition for the show “beyond comprehension.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes on Wednesday morning, and “Bridgerton” wasn’t on the list.

The eight-part series is showrunner Chris Van Dusen’s adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels. It invites viewers into a racially inclusive reimagination of London’s early 19th-century high-society marriage market.

Many expected the hit Netflix show to receive a nod at the Golden Globes, especially since “Bridgerton” recently became the streaming giant’s biggest series debut of all time.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced Regency drama also received high marks from critics, earning an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But while other Netflix original series like “Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown,” and “Ozark” secured nominations, “Bridgerton” was completely shut out.

Fans were both confused and disappointed at the HFPA’s lack of recognition for the show, which was renewed for a second season less than a month after its Christmas Day premiere.

Bridgerton's costume and cinematography alone deserve awards. Not to mention Phoebe, Regé and Adjoa acted their asses off. Does Disney have something to do with Golden Globes because I don't understand this huge Shondaland snub — T (@Mrs_Political) February 3, 2021

suddenly i have beef with whoever the golden globe voters are for snubbing bridgerton — annika❄️ (@annikamarrie) February 3, 2021

Who needs the Golden Globes? We’ll have our own awards program where we get to watch Rege-Jean Page unbutton his cuff for 3 straight hours. Seriously, guys. Snubbed? Are you kidding? #Bridgerton #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jwHZppiEKk — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) February 3, 2021

@goldenglobes How you going to snub Bridgerton like that?? pic.twitter.com/uiP3Ff4Ulm — Megan (@megwag22) February 3, 2021

Some scoffed at the fact that “Emily in Paris,” a Netflix series that critics panned for its unrealistic portrayal of Paris and French culture, scored two nominations while “Bridgerton” received zero.

I’m sorry but the fact that Emily in Paris is nominated for a Golden Globe over like Bridgerton who’s a show that brings together black and white people and who stands up for women then idk what’s wrong with the world….???? — caroline???? (@mylifeshastings) February 3, 2021

Wait, Emily in Paris received a nomination, but not Bridgerton? #GoldenGlobes — Sara Nichols Barton (@sbarton1220) February 3, 2021

Me trying to wrap my head around the fact that Emily in Paris got two golden globe nominations while Bridgerton got nothing pic.twitter.com/8efT2M04RP — SteVision ????????????‍???????? (@StephenTissell) February 3, 2021

Wait Emily in Paris for nominated but not Bridgerton? No taste — Roya ???? (@ghxstlyscene) February 3, 2021

Emily in Paris was nominated for TWO Golden Globes but Bridgerton got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/E2PnUGdJE9 — Featherweight queen ???? (@nashasmith) February 3, 2021

So you nominate Emily in Paris (no offense to this show) and not Bridgerton praised by critics and the public alike ? This snub is just beyond comprehension #Bridgerton absolutely insane ! — Dina (@z3a1996) February 3, 2021

how the fuck did emily in paris get multiple golden globe nominations but NOTHING FOR BRIDGERTON?!????? a scam — laur ᵕ̈ (@goldrushrodrigo) February 3, 2021

“Bridgerton” isn’t the only TV show that people felt the HFPA snubbed this year.

They also thought that shows like HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” and NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” deserved nominations.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on NBC on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

