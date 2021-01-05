'Bridgerton' star Golda Rosheuvel wants Queen Charlotte and Eloise Bridgerton to team up again to uncover Lady Whistledown on season 2

Netflix Queen Charlotte and Eloise Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” recently spoke with Insider about her hopes for the show’s second season.

Although “Bridgerton” hasn’t been renewed yet, the actress said she’s rooting for her character, Queen Charlotte, and Eloise Bridgerton to revive their search for Lady Whistledown.

Lady Whistledown has kept Regency London abuzz thanks to her society pages that “names names” and gossips about women and men on the highly-competitive marriage market.

“If [creator] Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, ‘Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?’ I would say, ‘The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'” the actress told Insider.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season one of “Bridgerton.”

Queen Charlotte and Eloise Bridgerton may rub elbows on “Bridgerton,” Netflix’s buzzy new series, as members of the British upper crust, but their outlooks on a woman’s life in London’s early 19th century social scene are far from the same.

One is a well-respected royal at the top of the social ladder, finding entertainment in the highly competitive marriage market. Meanwhile, the other is a young woman who feels powerless in her fate, preferring to have her nose in a book rather than wear feathers in her hair or twirl around ballrooms with potential suitors.

Still, the two are brought together on season one of “Bridgerton” by their covert hunt for Lady Whistledown, the town’s anonymous gossip columnist who’s breaking up proposals left and right.

After Eloise (Claudia Jessie) fails to deliver a clear culprit for the society papers to the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) under her strict time constraints, the royal takes matters into her own hands and hires a professional team to track down Whistledown. By the end of the season, neither Charlotte nor Eloise has successfully unmasked the writer.

Even though the Shonda Rhimes-produced series hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, Rosheuvel recently told Insider that she “would love to see” the unlikely duo join forces again.

“If [creator] Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, ‘Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?’ I would say, ‘The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'” the actress said.

It’s unlikely that Rosheuvel’s Queen will back down from her mission to identify the writer, especially after the scribe omitted coverage of Charlotte’s society luncheon in the town papers.

And we’ve already seen just how persistent the Queen is: She nearly forced her nephew, Prince Friedrich, to win Daphne Bridgerton’s hand in marriage although it was clear to everyone in the ton that the eldest Bridgerton daughter was in love with the Duke of Hastings.

“I think it’s the intrigue of meeting her match. I think she’s intrigued by this woman who has the audacity to tread on the Queen’s toes, basically,” Rosheuvel said. “I think there’s a lot of joy in that for Queen Charlotte because she loves a little bit of gossip.”

On “Bridgerton,” Charlotte has a large appetite for the salacious stories floating around London. Many times, she’s the one fuelling the conversation.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Queen Charlotte on ‘Bridgerton.’

From forecasting Daphne as the season’s Incomparable, meaning the one woman every suitor in the ton should consider for marriage, to orchestrating an engagement between the eldest Bridgerton daughter and the Duke of Hastings, the royal exercises powerful influence over who’s who (and who ends up with who) each social season. Because Charlotte is accustomed to being the “queen bee of gossip,” Rosheuvel said Whistledown throws her off course.

Still, the actress doesn’t think Charlotte hates the writer, who viewers discover is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in the season one finale. Instead, she thinks Whistledown provides a new exciting challenge for the Queen.

“To then have this hooded figure, this mysterious woman who was essentially the first OK! and Hello Magazine of its time, I think she’s thrilled because it will occupy her,” Rosheuvel told Insider, adding, “The game is on.”

