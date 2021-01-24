'Bridgerton' director says she never saw the show's lead Regé-Jean Page as a 'sex symbol'

Netflix Regé-Jean Page as Simon, Duke of Hastings.

The “Bridgerton” director says she never saw Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, as a sex symbol.

She said she hopes he is the “next James Bond,” even though the actor downplayed the rumours.

The Netflix series has recently been renewed for a second season.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Bridgerton” director Julie Anne Robinson says she never saw the show’s leading actor as a sex symbol but instead viewed him as a “serious actor.”

RegÃ©-Jean Page plays Simon, Duke of Hastings, a desirable bachelor in Regency-era London who has resigned himself to a life without marriage and children.

The hit series has won acclaim for its steamy sex scenes, many of which included Page.



Read more:

‘Bridgerton’ director says actors were monitored by country-house staff during sex scenes to make sure they weren’t breaking furniture



Robinson, who directed the first and sixth episodes of the Netflix series, told Deadline: “It’s interesting about RegÃ© â€” I hope he is not offended by this, but I never saw him as a sex symbol.”

“I always saw him as a serious actor, very committed, a caring professional. And now look at him, I mean goodness me. It’s incredible. I hope he is the next James Bond,” she said.

Page recently disregarded rumours that he could be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the fictional secret agent.

During a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he said: “I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones.



Read more:

‘Bridgerton’ star RegÃ©-Jean Page downplays rumours that he could be the next James Bond



“Like if you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word,” he said.

He went on to describe it as a “merit badge,” saying: “I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge.”

The Netflix series, which premiered on December 25, 2020, has recently been renewed for a second season. The streaming platform mimicked the show’s Lady Whistledown’s society papers to confirm the news.

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: ‘Bridgerton’ shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion,” the announcement read.

The cast will begin production in spring 2021.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.