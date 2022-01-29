I visited the English city where ‘Bridgerton’ is filmed and got to live the life of a Regency-era heroine, touring grand palaces and enjoying afternoon tea

The Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, in ‘Bridgerton.’ Liam Daniel/Netflix

I’m a huge fan of “Bridgerton,” so I took a trip to Bath, where many of its key scenes were filmed.

I explored several locations and enjoyed a “Bridgerton”-themed hotel stay with afternoon tea.

Visiting Lady Danbury’s townhouse — actually a museum — was the highlight of my trip.

82 million households watched the first season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” over its first month of release. Mine was one of them. Being stuck in lockdown with nothing better to do, it was easy to get addicted to the period drama that was part “Gossip Girl” and part “Downton Abbey.” As a fashion enthusiast, the ball gowns, frocks and frills kept me hooked — and so did Regé-Jean Page as the suave Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

In desperate need of a vacation, I decided to visit Bath, the English city where a big chunk of the show was shot.

While “Bridgerton” is set in London, Bath is actually a two-hour train ride away from the UK’s capital. But it features some of the most iconic spots from the show, including Modiste’s dress shop, Lady Danbury’s townhouse, and Gunter’s tea shop, the site of the famous scene where Page sensually licks a spoon.

“Bridgerton”-inspired tourism is popular in Bath right now, and during my visit, I took a tour centered around the show, enjoyed a “Bridgerton”-themed afternoon tea, and tried a cocktail named for heroine Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynavor). I even checked out locations where filming took place for the show’s second season, premiering on March 25.

Here are the places I explored on my “Bridgerton”-centric trip to Bath.

Bath is one of England’s most historic places. The Roman baths in Bath, England. Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images Many period films and series have been shot in Bath, a city in the county of Somerset, England. The town is named for its hot springs, to which people have flocked since as far back as 8000 BC . In the first century AD, the Romans developed the area as Aquae Sulis , a relaxation getaway with multiple bathing sites and a religious shrine to the goddess Sulis Minerva. Owing to its ancient history, the town was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. You can still bathe in the hot springs to this day. ‘Bridgerton’ is just the latest in a long line of period pieces filmed in Bath. The crew of ‘Bridgerton’ films a scene. Liam Daniel/Netflix Many period dramas have been filmed in Bath in recent years , including the 2012 film adaptation of “Les Miserables,” the 2004 “Vanity Fair” film starring Reese Witherspoon, and the recent Amazon Prime series “The Pursuit of Love,” starring Lily James. That’s fitting, since Jane Austen herself lived in Bath in the early 1800s. Two of her novels, “Northanger Abbey” and “Persuasion,” are set there, and two ‘Persuasion’ adaptations (1995 and 2007) have been filmed there. I visited the historic row of homes where the Featheringtons ‘live.’ The Royal Crescent, used for the Featheringtons’ home in the show. Meehika Barua My first “Bridgerton” location visit in Bath was the Royal Crescent, a set of 30 terraced homes built in a crescent shape around a green park. In the series, the Royal Crescent represents Governor’s Square in Mayfair, London, and the house at No. 1 Royal Crescent is used to depict the Featheringtons’ London home. I took a stroll around the circular street and sat in the park for hours, looking at the houses and imagining what the aristocracy used to get up to during summertime in London, when they left for their country homes in England. It made me feel just like “Bridgerton” royalty, as I imagined the characters coming in and out of these houses with contemporary songs, such as Taylor’s Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” playing in the background. In real life, Modiste’s dress shop is a café. The Abbey Deli plays the role of Modiste’s dress shop in ‘Bridgerton.’ Meehika Barua The next day, I visited Abbey Green, a pretty square that’s located in the heart of Bath. The Abbey Deli, which is a very cute café where I bought coffee, serves as the location for Modiste’s Dress Shop in “Bridgerton.” In the series, the characters come frequently to get their clothes fitted by Madame Delacroix. Visiting the dress shop made me wish I had arrived in a full-blown gown for Madame Delacroix to custom-fit into couture. The same building is also used as the exterior of Sienna’s home. Sienna’s home is technically right next door to the dress shop. Meehika Barua There is also a doorway next to the café with a triangular pediment, which is used as the exterior of the home of opera singer Sienna, the lover of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton. I checked in for a ‘Bridgerton’-themed hotel stay, complete with a Daphne-themed cocktail. Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, in ‘Bridgerton.’ Liam Daniel/Netflix On my third day, I checked into the Francis Hotel , which offers a “Bridgerton” package for guests that includes a signature cocktail, “The Daphne,” on arrival. A dry gin drink with Earl Grey tea syrup, lemon juice and rosé champagne, the cocktail was sweet and classy. It’s definitely the kind of thing Daphne would drink in a fancy costume, strolling around expensive furnishings. Lady Danbury’s townhouse is actually a museum, and it was the highlight of the trip. The Holburne Museum is used for the exterior of Lady Danbury’s townhouse on the show. Meehika Barua The hotel was close to the Holburne Museum, which serves as Lady Danbury’s townhouse in the series and is used as the entry for the opulent ball scenes. According to Netflix representatives, the first two episodes of “Bridgerton”‘s second season will feature scenes filmed at the Holburne Museum. The museum houses a beautiful art collection, with 18th-century paintings. Exploring it was the highlight of my trip. Back at the hotel, I enjoyed an afternoon tea fit for Queen Charlotte. Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, takes tea in ‘Bridgerton.’ Liam Daniel/Netflix In the series, tea time is especially crucial for gossip. One can always see Eloise munching sweets, even with Penelope. When I returned to the Francis Hotel, I was treated to an indulgent “Bridgerton”-themed afternoon tea. The selection of snacks included delicious plain and fruited scones accompanied with Cornish cream and jam, and delectable finger sandwiches of the traditional variety (salmon and cream cheese, egg and watercress). Back in my room, a gifted copy of Julia Quinn’s first “Bridgerton” novel, “The Duke and l,” was waiting for me, as well as a handful of traditional sweets, such as a mini Victoria sponge, Earl Grey sticky toffee cake and chocolate truffles. I visited the site of Gunter’s tea shop, known for Simon’s ‘spoon-licking’ scene. Gunter’s tea shop is actually a hairdresser. Meehika Barua The next day I went to Bath Street, which is at the heart of the shopping center. The colonnade street is known for Simon’s dramatic arrival in London on horseback. A five-minute walk away is the location used as Gunter’s tea shop, which is actually a hairdresser called 12 Trim Street. This location is known for Simon’s famous “spoon-licking” scene, and the grey door on the side is where Simon ended his friendship with Daphne. Trim Street is also famous because Jane Austen lived here for a while. People around me were chatting about how Dakota Johnson was here a couple of weeks ago, shooting scenes for another adaptation of Austen’s “Persuasion.” (It will be released on Netflix later this year.) I knew I was in a prime spot that has been immortalised in the world of Regency romance and scandal through years, and it felt euphoric. While “Bridgerton” wasn’t filmed at Lucknam Park, it evoked the show’s grandeur. Lucknam Park, a luxury hotel, had lots of Regency charm. Meehika Barua On my fifth day, I went to Lucknam Park , a luxury hotel that’s a 10-minute Uber ride from the city centre of Bath. The English furnishings and “Bridgerton”-esque touches in the drawing room, where grand portraits hang from the walls and magnificent crystal chandeliers dangle from the ceilings, are unmissable. (A traditional afternoon tea can be taken here as well.) A “Bridgerton” tour guide showed me around the filming site of the first ball. The Assembly Rooms were once the social epicenter of Bath. Meehika Barua After Lucknam Park, I met up with Fred Mawer , a “Bridgerton” tour guide who took me to the Assembly Rooms, located in the city center. This gathering place for the upper classes, with rooms for balls, concerts and gambling, was the social epicenter of Georgian Bath. It was used for one of the key scenes of the show: when Simon and Daphne first meet at Lady Danbury’s ball in episode 1. The scene was filmed in the Assembly Rooms’ tea room, and Mawer told me that the production company had to lower some of the Georgian chandeliers, valued at £1 million each. According to Mawer, the ball scenes were the most difficult parts of the show for crews to film, with shooting for the first ball alone taking a week. By the end of the trip, I’d genuinely considered moving to Bath. Posing on my final day in Bath. Meehika Barua I finished my trip by visiting Beauford Square, which is adjacent to Bath’s historic theatre, the Theatre Royal. The square’s black pointed railings served as the backdrop of Eloise and Penelope’s long conversation about feminism and the confusion about “being with child.” I’m glad my love of “Bridgerton” brought me to Bath, and gave me a chance to appreciate this highly fashionable jewel of Regency England. I was so enchanted by the city — and had so many places full of Regency history still left to explore — that I started asking cab drivers how much the rent would be if I relocated there. I’m excited to see more of Bath in season 2 of “Bridgerton,” and knowing that I visited in person will make the experience of watching Lady Danbury’s balls in Season 2 even more fulfilling.