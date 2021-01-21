'Bridgerton' director says actors were monitored by country house staff during sex scenes to make sure they weren't breaking furniture

Netflix Daphne Bridgerton and Violet Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton.’

The stars of “Bridgerton” were told to “go easy” during sex scenes by the staff at the English country homes where they filmed.

One of the show’s directors, Julie Anne Robinson, said special room monitors would patrol the set to make sure no damage was done to the expensive furniture.

“When you go into a country house, there is far less flexibility than you can ever imagine, you can’t move the bed, you can’t move the painting, you can’t move the wardrobe, and you have to be quite delicate with the furniture,” Robinson said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The director of Netflix’s hit drama”Bridgerton” told Deadline that the cast was monitored during sex scenes by staff at the real English country homes where they filmed to make sure the property wasn’t damaged.

Julie Anne Robinson, who directed two episodes of the show, explained that there were strict rules about what the cast and crew could do while filming in old regency homes.

“When you go into a country house, there is far less flexibility than you can ever imagine, you can’t move the bed, you can’t move the painting, you can’t move the wardrobe, and you have to be quite delicate with the furniture,” Robinson said.

“So in the Duke’s bedroom, which was in Castle Howard, (Phoebe Dynevor and RegÃ©-Jean Page) spent a lot of time in that bed, and there were room monitors in the room when we were doing the sex scenes, and they wouldn’t leave. The idea of a closed set is absolutely sacrosanct. But for these room monitors, their jobs were more sacrosanct to them. So they were in the scenes with us.

“We would be shooting a sex scene and they would say, ‘Can you go easy on the bed? Go easy on the bedpost,” Robinson said.

Netflix Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in ‘Bridgerton.’

“Bridgerton” has yet to be renewed for a second season but it is currently one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows. Earlier this year, the streaming giants announced that over 63 million households tuned in to watch the period drama.

The Shonda Rhimes produced series, which is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s bestselling novel “The Duke and I,” has won acclaim for its steamy sex scenes as well as its contemporary approach to the regency genre specifically in its diverse casting.

During the same interview with Deadline, Julie Anne Robinson, who was also involved in the show’s casting, said that Shonda Rhimes “always, always wanted RegÃ©,” but originally she didn’t see the British actor as the right fit for the show.

“It’s interesting about RegÃ©, I hope he is not offended by this but I never saw him as a sex symbol,” she said. “I always saw him as a serious actor, very committed, a caring professional. And now look at him, I mean goodness me. It’s incredible, I hope he is the next James Bond.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.