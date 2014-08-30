Someone Paid $US300,000 To Rent This Hamptons Mansion For A Single Week

Julie Zeveloff
Hamptons sandcastle houseCorcoranNice, but worth $US300,000!?

A family from the midwest dropped an eye-popping $US300,000 to rent a mansion in Bridgehampton for a single week this summer, The New York Post reports.

That’s a new Hamptons rental record, according to the post.

The home, dubbed the “Sandcastle” in Bridgehampton, has made headlines before. Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly spent $US400,000 to rent it for a month in August 2012.

The Sandcastle was built by well-known Hamptons homebuilder Joe Farrell, and has a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym, and spa.

Still, $US300,000 is a ton of money for a week’s vacation. Corcoran has the rental listing.

Callie Bost contributed to this story.

The Sandcastle sits on 11.5-acres on swanky Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton.

It has about 31,000 square feet of living space.

Here's the formal living room -- complete with an intricate ceiling design and fluffy pillows.

And a fireplace.

The kitchen is huge.

The dining room is nearby.

The office, in case you need to get some work done.

The family room is eye-catching.

The bowling alley is a nice perk.

As is the 'Air Lounge' -- a children's entertainment center with virtual golf, a half-pipe, and a rock climbing wall.

Of course, there's a movie theatre.

As well as a gym and basketball court.

We're not sure why one room needs so many television screens.

One of the 12 bedrooms.

The master bathroom, where you can take a bath with a view.

The view from the master suite. The pool house is the building on the right.

Another one of the bedrooms.

A room of bunk beds for weekend visitors.

This closet is bigger than many people's bedrooms.

The pool house is a mansion in its own right.

The 60-foot by 20-foot heated gunite pool has an underwater speaker system.

The sprawling backyard.

There's even a sunken tennis court.

Prefer Florida?

Step Inside Celine Dion's $US62 Million Florida Mansion >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.