Someone Paid $US300,000 To Rent This Hamptons Mansion For A Single Week

A family from the midwest dropped an eye-popping $US300,000 to rent a mansion in Bridgehampton for a single week this summer, The New York Post reports.

That’s a new Hamptons rental record, according to the post.

The home, dubbed the “Sandcastle” in Bridgehampton, has made headlines before. Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly spent $US400,000 to rent it for a month in August 2012.

The Sandcastle was built by well-known Hamptons homebuilder Joe Farrell, and has a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym, and spa.

Still, $US300,000 is a ton of money for a week’s vacation. Corcoran has the rental listing.

Callie Bost contributed to this story.

