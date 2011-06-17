Bridgehampton Polo Is No Longer Interested In Celebrity Clientele

Photo: AP

Sorry celebrities, but you and your stuffyness can go somewhere else because Peter Brant doesn’t want you.According to the Post, Brant wants Bridgehampton Polo to become more “swanky” socialite scene and less of a “champagne-swilling” crowd. Now that Neil Hirsch is gone (Brant bought Hirsch’s interest) Brant can make all the calls he wants!



The Post also said,

“The plan is to make it more posh, like the Palm Beach Polo. Neil had always wanted to keep the focus on the polo match.”

Palm Beach? Isn’t emulating Florida the absolute last thing the Hamptons is trying to do?

And I can’t help but laugh about the fact that Brant didn’t agree with Hirsch giving so much attention to the actual match.

Yeah Hirsch, what the hell were you thinking?

