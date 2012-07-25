Check Out All The Dapper Outfits At The Bridgehampton Polo Club's Opening Day Party

This weekend kicked off the sixteenth annual season at the Bridgehampton Polo Club, a mainstay of the Hamptons social scene that’s open for just six Saturdays in July and August.Just 350 VIP guest were on hand for opening day this past Saturday, a huge decrease from past years when thousands of people were invited, according to the New York Daily News.

Reality TV stars, polo players, and Hamptons denizens mingled while watching the polo exhibition (the field was too wet for an official match) and checking out the cars over at the Ferrari Experience.

As usual, the attire did not disappoint. Click through to see the scene and dapper outfits on display at the event, courtesy of our friends at Guest of a Guest.

Tiny dresses and big sunglasses were the standard uniform.

Lots of white—it was a hot summer day.

Lauren Rae Levy and Steven Beltrani. Check out those shades.

There aren't many places where you can sport a suit like that.

There were some famous names as well. There's Dina Lohan.

Her castmate LuAnn de Lesseps also posed for photos.

Beth Ostrosky Stern, wife of Howard, made an appearance.

Broadway producer Stewart Lane and wife Bonnie Comley, in appropriately equestrian attire.

There was some polo, though the official match was canceled since the fields were soaking wet.

Polo gear.

Davidoff cigars were passed around.

Hey! It's Argentine polo legend Nacho Figueras, a staple at Bridgehampton Polo Club.

Lots of polo shirts.

And some impeccably dressed tots.

This guy has some admirers in the background.

An impressive display at the Ferrari Experience.

Alicia Hebron, Nicole Hebron, Sophie Thoerner decked in white.

Beth Krug and Marisa Zafran.

Jack Cook and Ian Combemale.

Jon, Susan, and Hadley Nagel, and Tom Bush and Milly Bush.

Alina Cho made an appearance in the Ferrari Experience tent.

As did Rita Schrager, Ava Schrager and Lexi Herzlich.

