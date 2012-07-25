Check Out All The Dapper Outfits At The Bridgehampton Polo Club's Opening Day Party

Photo: Jenna Mackin for Guest of a Guest

This weekend kicked off the sixteenth annual season at the Bridgehampton Polo Club, a mainstay of the Hamptons social scene that’s open for just six Saturdays in July and August.Just 350 VIP guest were on hand for opening day this past Saturday, a huge decrease from past years when thousands of people were invited, according to the New York Daily News.



Reality TV stars, polo players, and Hamptons denizens mingled while watching the polo exhibition (the field was too wet for an official match) and checking out the cars over at the Ferrari Experience.

As usual, the attire did not disappoint. Click through to see the scene and dapper outfits on display at the event, courtesy of our friends at Guest of a Guest.

