Chris Christie's Re-Election Campaign Has Been Subpoenaed By Federal Prosecutors

The U.S. Attorney’s office in New Jersey subpoenaed documents from the Gov. Chris Christie re-election campaign and the New Jersey Republican State Committee on Thursday, the firm representing both told Business Insider.

“Patton Boggs has been retained to represent the Christie for Governor re-election campaign and the New Jersey Republican State Committee in connection with investigations being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the legislative committee,” Patton Boggs partner Mark Sheridan said in an email.

“We can confirm that the Christie for Governor re-election campaign and the New Jersey Republican State Committee received subpoenas for documents from the U.S. Attorney’s office, in addition to the subpoena the campaign previously received from the state legislative committee. All three subpoenas focus on the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge. The campaign and the state party intend to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s office and the state legislative committee and will respond to the subpoenas accordingly.”

The documents are related to the evolving scandal over the closure of access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., in September.

New documents released earlier this month showed that Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, was heavily involved in the decision to close the lanes. Christie’s political opponents contend that the lane closures were a form of political retribution by the Christie administration against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democrat who did not endorse Christie for re-election last year.

Documents from the Christie re-election campaign have also been subpoenaed by the New Jersey State Assembly committee investigating “Bridgegate.”

In separate Christie-related news on Thursday, the FBI has begun questioning aides to Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer in the investigation into whether New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie used Hurricane Sandy relief funds as leverage, according to a report in The New York Times. The Christie administration is also under a separate federal investigation for its use of Hurricane Sandy relief funds.

