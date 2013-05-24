Bridge Collapses In Washington State — Vehicles Thrown Into The Water

Another stunning example of America’s crumbling infrastructure.



A bridge collapsed in Washington State, just south of Seattle.

WSJ reports:

A section of an Interstate Highway bridge over the Skagit River in Mount Vernon, Wash., collapsed Thursday evening, sending vehicles into the water from which three motorists were rescued, state officials said.

There were no fatalities reported at the scene, about 60 miles north of Seattle, said Marcus Deyerin, the public affairs officer for the five-county incident-management team that responded to the collapse.

This aerial video from AP captures the scene and the rescue.

