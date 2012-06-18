Can We Agree That The Bridge Blow-Up Scene In The Dark Knight Rises Is One Of The Most Amazing In Movie History?

Photo: The Dark Knight Rises

I’m not a huge movie buff, but I’ll confess to having been sucked into “The Dark Knight Rises” hysteria.



Why?

Well, in part because it looks pretty awesome.

And, in part, because they once closed the 59th Street Bridge when I was trying to cross it because they were shooting a scene from the movie.

And in part because a snippet of that scene appeared in the trailer, and it is one of the most amazing movie scenes I’ve ever seen.

In the scene in question, three of New York’s East River bridges–the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge, and the Williamsburgh Bridge–are all blown in tight succession. This is particularly meaningful to me because I cross one of those bridges twice a day (generally, the Manhattan Bridge).

(Yes, the city in the movie is “Gotham,” not New York, but the differences are subtle.)

The bridge demolition itself is arresting, but what really makes the scene so remarkable (at least in the trailer), is that there’s no sound. Normally in movies, the sound of explosions and destruction is so loud as to make the theatre shake. In this scene, there’s only a quiet background soundtrack.

I’ve included the trailer at the end, so you can watch the scene yourself if you haven’t seen it.

The action happens over only 5 seconds, though, so I’ve also broken out some screenshots.

And when I was watching the scene this time, I noticed something odd that probably helps make it even more disturbing.

I won’t ruin that surprise now. Try to figure out what it is as you go through the screen shots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.