A group of bridesmaids took pictures in their gowns to cheer up their friend who had to postpone her wedding

April Long April Long’s bridesmaids wore their gowns around their town to cheer her up on what should have been her wedding day.

April Long and Marcelle Turk had to postpone their April 17 wedding, which was extra upsetting because they planned for their nuptials to be on the anniversary of Long’s father’s death.

To cheer Long up, her bridesmaids shared photos of themselves in the dresses they were meant to wear at her wedding.

Her bridal party posted photos of themselves tanning, cleaning their homes, and even working in their gowns.

“In order to be able to make someone’s day in the way that they did, you really have to know and love someone,” Long said of her friends.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

April Long, 33, woke up crying on April 17, 2020.

Typically, she’s emotional on the day because it’s the anniversary of her father’s death.

But the date was extra painful this year because it was supposed to be her wedding day.

Long and her fiancé, Marcelle Turk, have known each other practically their whole lives

“He was the star basketball player for my rival high school team, so I actually grew up not liking him at all,” Long told Insider of Turk.

But his cousin ended up going to Long’s school, and they quickly became best friends.

That cousin ended up asking Long and Turk to be the godparents of her child, showing Long a different side of her future husband.

The Georgia-based couple has been together ever since.

April Long April Long and Marcelle Turk have been together for almost 10 years.

“He is my best friend,” Long said. “There’s no version of our lives where we’re not together.”

The couple will celebrate 10 years of love in January 2021, and they raise a son together, as well as Long’s two oldest children, who she had before they were together.

After nearly a decade together, the couple planned to get married in the spring of 2020

They got engaged in January 2019, and they soon decided to have the wedding on April 17, 2020.

“That’s actually the day that my dad passed away years ago,” Long told Insider. “It’s always been just such a somber week.”

Turk had the idea to have their wedding on the date. “Instead of dreading it every year, let’s look forward to it because it’s our anniversary,” he told Long.

“So much time has been spent in mourning and in grief during that week that we were really excited about the idea of putting our foot down and just being like, ‘no more grief,'” Long said.

The couple spent over a year planning the wedding, but in March 2020, they found out they wouldn’t be able to use their venue because Georgia had temporarily converted it into a quarantine location for those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple was disappointed, but they hoped to still have a smaller ceremony on April 17, since the date was so important to them.

But soon, the coronavirus made it impossible, as courthouses closed and the couple’s officiant was unable to travel from out of state for their ceremony.

“It was awful,” Long said of having to postpone, particularly because they had waited so many years to get married and had out-of-town relatives coming to visit for the event.

“I keep trying to check myself because I’m aware I’m not the only wedding that was cancelled,” she added. “And there are people who are dealing with the loss of loved ones, but there’s a whole other side of me that just wants to hide under the covers and cry.”

When Long’s bridesmaids heard what happened, they decided to cheer her up by wearing their gowns on April 17

“My bridal party consists of family members and really good friends,” Long said. Her teenage daughter is included in the bridal party.

“They did a really good job of checking on me all week long, making sure that I was OK,” she said. “There was definitely some sobbing with a glass of wine over FaceTime.”

At some point during the week, Long’s sister Rebecca got the idea for the bridesmaids to surprise Long by posting photos of themselves on social media in their dresses.

April Long Long’s friends posted photos of themselves in their gowns throughout the day.

They didn’t warn Long they would be wearing their gowns. Instead, they just started tagging her in their posts throughout the day.

“I didn’t even realise all of them were involved,” Long said of the posts.

They posed everywhere from their backyards to offices, as one of the bridesmaids was still going into her office as an essential worker.

April Long They did everything from fix cars to clean their floors in their gowns.

Their activities also varied, with the party cleaning and even fixing cars in their gowns. Her brother-in-law even staged a faux bouquet toss.

The bridal party put silly captions on their posts as well, making Long laugh for hours on what was a really painful day.

“It lasted from about 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.,” she said of the posts.

April Long They tagged Long in their posts.

Long said she got emotional as she saw more photos posted

“At first, it was just straight humour,” she said of her initial reaction to the photos.

But as her friends posted more photos, her reaction changed.

“Every single one of them went out of their way that whole day,” she said. “It was basically like, ‘Everything that we do today is still for April.'”

April Long The posts made Long emotional.

“I really felt understood,” she said. “I really felt like they got it.”

“They understood I was trying to be a good sport, but they knew that I was devastated,” Long admitted.

Even Long’s kids got in on the fun. Her daughter posed on a trampoline, and her son put on his suit to show it off to his parents.

April Long The experience confirmed she picked the right bridesmaids.

“In order to be able to make someone’s day in the way that they did, you really have to know and love someone,” Long said of her friends

“The level of kindness that it takes in order to really let yourself be that silly in such public ways – I mean, that’s love.”

April Long Long said she feels like her friends understand her.

“I’m just so grateful,” Long told Insider. “I really picked the right people.”

“Our intention was to take that really awful day and make it something good,” she added. “And even though the wedding had to be postponed, I think we did that, you know?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.