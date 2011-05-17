THE 'BRIDESMAIDS' EFFECT: 6 Hollywood Changes The Chick-Comedy's Big Weekend Will Trigger

“Bridesmaids” was supposed to make anywhere from $13 million to $17 million this weekend.



It made $24.4 million — and set off a wave of “girls are funny, too!” sentiment.

This week, as the team behind it celebrates, Hollywood power brokers will be factoring “Bridesmaids” into new deals and ones that have languished in development.

Studios were paying close attention to “Bridesmaids” this weekend to see how it would do before they greenlit other femalecentric projects.

Of course, that’s just clunky reasoning: unless Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo wrote all the scripts, Paul Feig will direct them and Judd Apatow has signed on to produce, “Bridesmaids” has very little bearing on the eventual success of these future movies.

But such is the Hollywood brain — so here’s what “Bridesmaids” is triggering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.