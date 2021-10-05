People are criticizing a woman on TikTok for completely altering her bridesmaid dress, but the bride said she loved the changes

Brittney Rae went viral on TikTok for altering her bridesmaid dress. TikTok/@brittneyraetoday

Brittney Rae went viral on TikTok for altering a bridesmaid dress.

She turned a long-sleeve gown into a short-sleeve, tea-length dress with a cinched waist.

People accused Rae of trying to upstage the bride with her alterations.

A bridesmaid is getting flack on TikTok for trying to “upstage” the bride with her dress – even though the bride has said she loved it.

Brittney Rae was recently a bridesmaid in her friend Bailey Gross’ wedding.

Ahead of the wedding, Rae, who describes herself as a source for fashion, lifestyle, and healthy recipe content on Instagram for her 66,000 followers, posted a series of TikToks documenting her journey to transform her bridesmaid dress.

In the first video she posted, which had 1.9 million views at the time of writing, Rae wrote, “Watch me try to make this bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding this weekend.”

The velvet green dress had long sleeves, a tie at the waist, and a floor-length skirt.

Rae told Insider that the dress she ordered didn’t fit her as she imagined it would.

“The original dress was ordered online, and unfortunately, did not fit me at all like it fit the model, which both the bride and myself were disappointed in,” she said.

In the video, Rae went on to say that she paid $US300 ($AU412) for the “frumpy robe.”

“The process of altering the dress was difficult because it required me to take the dress apart first,” Rae told Insider.

Indeed, in the video, Rae wrote, “If I mess up I have nothing to wear and the bride will KILL ME.”

Luckily, Rae’s vision came together. She revealed the results of her dress in a follow-up TikTok.

The altered dress had short sleeves, a tea-length skirt, and a cinched waist. Rae also lowered the neckline to create a plunging look.

“The final product turned out exactly as I hoped, and the bride thought it was beautiful,” Rae said to Insider.

The second video had 1.4 million views at the time of writing, as well as nearly 1,000 comments. Some people wrote that they loved the dress, but many people criticized Rae’s changes.

Some said that they liked the original dress and didn’t understand why Rae thought it was “frumpy.” Others accused Rae of trying to steal the bride’s thunder with her updated look.

“Imagine thinking you’re the main character at someone else’s wedding,” one user wrote.

“If my bridesmaid had the cheek to do this to the dress that I chose I would tell her not to come to the wedding,” another TikTok user said.

However, the bride commented on Rae’s original post that she loved the dress and that all of the bridesmaids were wearing different gowns. Gross did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“Hi, bride here,” Gross wrote, going on to say that Rae did not change the dress she had picked. “They picked their own dresses in green. I LOVE what she did to her dress.”

Rae told Insider she was surprised by people’s reactions to her altered dress.

“I thought the TikTok would be a fun before and after,” she said. “I never imagined that it would get so much attention or that so many people would react negatively.”

Rae also responded to accusations that she was trying to upstage the bride in a humorous video, saying that she would have to do more than just wear a green dress.

She showed a series of gowns she actually thinks would upstage a bride in the video. Some were totally sheer, others had daring slits, and a few were white and had a bridal look.

Rae also posted a video with pictures of her and Bailey smiling at the wedding, emphasizing that her bridesmaid dress didn’t cause any tension between them.