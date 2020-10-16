2 brides wore coordinating dresses to the wedding they planned in just 10 days

Liz Osban Photography The brides found coordinating dresses in less than a week.

Molly Burchett and Blake Ballard planned their August 2020 elopement in just 10 days.

The couple got married in a rocky area with only eight guests and their dog present, and they found complementary wedding dresses for the occasion despite the short time frame.

Ballard wore a long-sleeved, lace gown, which was the first dress she tried on at David’s Bridal.

Burchett ordered a boho dress from Anthropologie without even trying it on first, and it fit like a glove.

Molly Burchett and Blake Ballard have been together for six years.

“We met six years ago through a mutual friend who in no way intended for us to get married,” Ballard told Insider.

They have been together since the first night they met, and they got engaged in 2018 on a trip to New York, where Ballard proposed.

Burchett also popped the question a few months later. “I wanted her to have that experience, too,” she said.

The couple moved to Wyoming in 2020, and they planned to get married on October 10 of the same year.

Molly Burchett and Blake Ballard The couple on the day they got engaged.

They originally planned to get married in Kentucky, as that’s where the couple’s friends and family live.

They knew their wedding would be small, as they didn’t want to spend too much money or get caught up in the minutiae of wedding planning.

And when the coronavirus hit the US, they decided to simplify their wedding even more.

The couple knew they wanted their friend Mary to be their officiant whenever they got married.

Liz Osban Photography They wanted Mary to be their officiant.

Mary was coming to visit the couple in August 2020, and about two weeks before her visit, they decided to ask her if she was ordained.

The next day, Mary sent them a text with a photo of her certification from the Universal Life Church.

After seeing the certification, the couple knew they wanted to get married when Mary visited them.

Burchett and Ballard decided to plan an elopement in just 10 days.

Liz Osban Photography They eloped.

They picked Vedauwoo, a rocky area they like to hike through together, as the backdrop for their ceremony.

After they found a venue, they decided to hire a photographer because the location was so beautiful.

Their photographer, Liz Osban, is typically booked far in advance, but she happened to have an opening the weekend of the wedding.

A friend also offered to provide videographer services for the day.

Ballard’s brother wanted to be there for the ceremony.

Liz Osban Photography Ballard’s brother came to the wedding.

Burchett and Ballard originally planned to just have a few local friends act as their witnesses, but when Ballard’s brother heard about the ceremony, he told his sister he wanted to be there.

Their mum passed away a few years ago, so it was even more important to him that a member of her family was there.

“I really can’t deal with the idea of you getting married without me being there,” he told Ballard.

Burchett’s parents surprised their daughter by coming to the wedding too.

Liz Osban Photography Burchett’s parents also attended.

Ballard knew her fiancée’s parents wanted to be there, so she called Burchett’s mum after her brother made plans to come to the wedding.

They travelled to Wyoming a few days before the wedding, surprising their daughter.

“That was pretty freaking awesome,” Ballard said.

Burchett and Ballard also decided to get wedding dresses for their elopement despite the time crunch.

Liz Osban Photography They bought dresses for the occasion.

Since they were paying for a photographer, the couple decided to embrace the bridal look.

They went to David’s Bridal to find dresses, where they both hoped to spend about $US500 on a gown.

Ballard ended up buying the first dress she tried on.

Liz Osban Photography She bought her dress at David’s Bridal.

The long-sleeved, lace gown has a V-neckline, an A-line cut, and delicate sheer sleeves.

Ballard was drawn to the unique detailing, as well as the designer.

The dress was designed by Melissa Sweet, and Ballard’s mother’s name was Melissa. “It was a sign,” she said.

She left the store with the dress that day. It cost around $US900.

Burchett ended up ordering her dress online — without ever trying it on.

Liz Osban Photography She bought the gown without trying it on.

David’s Bridal didn’t carry her size, so Burchett had to turn to the internet.

She found a gown in the same shade of ivory as Ballard’s at Anthropologie. She made sure the gowns coordinated in colour so they would look good next to each other.

The gown had a high neckline and a boho, lace design.

It was on sale for around $US600. Both women went over their budgets, but they felt like it was worth it for the dresses they got.

Both gowns also featured interesting detailing on the back.

Liz Osban Photography Each bride picked a dress with unique detailing in the back.

The back of Ballard’s gown was sheer with delicate button detailing.

Burchett’s dress, on the other hand, had an elegant keyhole cutout that gave the dress a dynamic look.

Both dresses needed some small alterations.

Liz Osban Photography The brides had their dresses altered.

Ballard had to have the top of her gown taken in to fit her torso, which was no problem since she had her gown about a week in advance.

But Burchett’s dress only arrived a few days before the wedding, so finding someone to alter it was more challenging.

Luckily, a local seamstress was willing to hem the dress for her just two days before the wedding.

Ballard’s brother walked her down the aisle.

Liz Osban Photography Ballard and her brother.

The couple woke up around dawn on their wedding day to set up their own altar and bring chairs for their eight guests to sit in.

The brides were together all day, but they separated just before the wedding to walk down the aisle.

Ballard walked into the wedding first, waiting for Burchett at the altar they created.

Ballard was emotional when Burchett walked down the aisle.

Liz Osban Photography The brides during their wedding.

“We had seen each other all day, so I didn’t expect to get so emotional when Molly walked down the aisle,” Ballard said. “But I was a blubbering mess.”

The couple picked a spot next to a beautiful rock to say “I do.”

Liz Osban Photography Their ceremony.

Although just a few of the couple’s friends and family members were physically at the wedding, many more watched the wedding via Zoom.

At one point during the ceremony, Mary asked the guests if they would support Burchett and Ballard throughout their marriage, making the attendees an even more integral part of the celebration.

Exchanging vows was one of the highlights of the day for the couple.

Liz Osban Photography They wrote their own vows.

The couple wrote their own vows, and they didn’t read them to each other ahead of the wedding.

“When Blake was reading me her vows, it was absolutely my favourite moment,” Burchett told Insider.

“That’s a moment in time that’s just frozen,” Ballard agreed of exchanging vows. “That will always be my favourite part of the day.”

After the ceremony, the couple celebrated with their small wedding party.

Liz Osban Photography They had a tiny reception.

They celebrated outdoors with pizza and cake.

Their family members also made speeches to mark the occasion.

The couple’s dog, Grace, also attended the wedding.

Liz Osban Photography The dog of honour.

The couple made her their “dog of honour.”

They also have two cats, but they couldn’t come to the celebrations.

Burchett gave Grace pizza during the celebrations. “I dropped the whole pizza on the ground for our dog,” she said.

Both Burchett and Ballard were comfortable in their wedding dresses, which surprised them.

Liz Osban Photography The dresses were comfortable and beautiful.

Because they were shopping for gowns on a time crunch, they anticipated they might have to wear a dress that was uncomfortable or that didn’t fit right.

But both of their dresses were really comfortable.

“I felt really confident in it because even though I ordered it really quickly, it’s still very much exactly what I wanted,” Burchett said of her gown.

The couple also changed into boots after the wedding so they could be even more at ease while they celebrated.

The couple was surprised their wedding came together so smoothly.

Liz Osban Photography Their day was beautiful.

“With COVID, I just kind of had in my mind that we were going to go out and say our vows to each other, somewhere in our hiking pants,” Ballard said. “That also would have been perfect, because we just want to be married.”

“But the fact that we had the best of both worlds in this experience is just hard to describe,” she added.

“It was a perfect day,” Ballard said.

Liz Osban Photography The brides and their dog.

“We couldn’t believe that we pulled it off,” Ballard said. “I can’t imagine anybody being happier with how their wedding turned out.”

“It was definitely otherworldly,” she said.

The couple said they absolutely recommend elopements to other couples.

Liz Osban Photography They loved eloping.

“I’ll always suggest people doing weddings this way because we had very little stress,” Ballard said.

“We put it out in the universe that we’re going to be married at the end of the day, and we’re going to be happy no matter what,” she told Insider. “So our expectations were kind of lower, and it just turned out to be so perfect.”

But they said the key to a successful elopement is not getting lost in the tiny details of the day.

Liz Osban Photography They focused on what they wanted.

“Do not get lost in the detail,” Ballard said.

Burchett also said that prioritising the things that were important to them helped keep things calm.

They knew a photographer and a few loved ones were their priorities, and everything else fell into place.

“We were able to get on the same page as to what was important,” Burchett said.

Liz Osban Photography The brides cutting their cake.

“We didn’t have different views on that, so that was super helpful,” she added.

She recommends couples sit down and agree on what they want before they try to make too many plans.

“We’ve never gone to bed mad at each other,” Ballard told Insider of her relationship with Burchett.

Liz Osban Photography They’re always open with each other.

The couple values the way they communicate with each other.

“I’m happy at the end of the day that we are always able to go to bed and be loving toward one another,” she added.

“We really complement each other well,” Burchett said.

Liz Osban Photography They bring out the best in each other.

“She just brings the best out of me, and I feel like I do that with her, too,” she told Insider.

“We want to see each other grow, and we’re both each other’s biggest cheerleader,” Ballard added.

You can see more of Liz Osban’s work here.

