17 brides who ditched the traditional white wedding dress and wore a black gown instead

Some brides transform white dresses into the black gowns of their dreams.

Alyssa Hevern went viral on TikTok in May for dyeing her wedding dress black at home.

It took a few tries, but the high-neck dress with a keyhole back ended up being a dark shade of black that was just what she wanted.

Hevern paired the gown with a coordinating black veil, as A.B. Photography documented in her pictures from the event.