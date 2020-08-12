8 brides share how they knew their wedding dress was the one

Trinity Photography/Ingrid Lepan Brides took Insider on their journeys to find their wedding gowns.

As part of Insider’s wedding series, The One, we asked brides to give us a look at what it was like to shop for their dream dresses.

Their weddings, budgets, and senses of styles were all different, but all of the brides wanted to find dresses that represented who they are as people.

Some brides found their gowns after trying on just two dresses, while others had to try on 12 to find the perfect wedding day look.

The brides that Insider spoke to wore ball gowns, A-line dresses, and even separates that gave their looks surprising pops of colour.

Hattie O’Hara tried on 12 dresses before falling in love with this colourful gown.

Hattie O’Hara Hattie O’Hara tried on 12 gowns.

O’Hara knew she wanted a non-traditional wedding dress, imagining that she would wear a dress with a unique structure or fun cutout.

She didn’t imagine herself in something colourful until she tried on this bright-yellow skirt, paired with a simple, shiny top.

“The colour was perfect,” O’Hara said. “There was just enough texture to the skirt, and it felt bridal but definitely not too sweet.”

“I will look back on this dress as a highlight of my wedding forever,” O’Hara said of the gown.

Katie Jewell Co. O’Hara’s dress had a yellow skirt.

She also said she knew the dress was the one because it felt like a reflection of her personality.

“It made sense for how I understand myself as a whole person, and not just a bride,” O’Hara told Insider.

Mariel Swan fell in love with the second dress she tried on.

Mariel Swan Mariel Swan only tried on two dresses.

Swan had seen the Morilee couture gown online before she went shopping, and it was exactly what she had been imagining herself in on her wedding day.

RK Bridal had the dress in stock when she went shopping, and it was even better when she tried it on in person.

The gown’s full skirt, intricate detailing, and stunning sleeves were everything Swan had been hoping for.

“It was my dream dress,” Swan told Insider of the princess-style gown.

Trinity Photography Swan had feathers added to her gown’s skirt.

“It was exactly what I wanted,” she said. “Everything about it was just perfect for me.”

Swan added feathers to the skirt to make the dress unique, which made it slightly more expensive than it would have been otherwise. She also paired the dress with a crown to elevate the look even further.

Sabina Leybold wanted a dress that could blend two cultures together.

Sabina Leybold Sabrina Leybold originally shopped for her dress online.

Leybold hoped her wedding dress would fit well with her husband’s Indian culture. She also wanted something comfortable, and she imagined herself in something more casual.

After trying on dresses she ordered online, Leybold went to a store and fell in love with this fitted Willowby By Watters gown.

The gown’s delicate detailing “felt like it could toe the line” between Leybold and her fiancé’s cultures, as she told Insider, and the cutout on the back was a fun addition.

After a few custom alterations, the dress was perfect for Leybold.

Swiger Photography Leybold’s gown was the perfect mix for her blended wedding.

Leybold had to have the dress taken in, and she also removed the train, as she felt it would be too big for the small wedding she planned to have.

She ended up having to postpone her wedding, but Leybold and her now-husband got married at home. She’s saving the dress for her eventual celebration.

Sarah Shine wanted her wedding dress to be sleek and feminine.

Victoria and Sarah Shine Sarah Shine picked a dress with a thigh-high slit.

“I definitely wanted a slit, but I wanted everything to be lace and have a really low neckline and thick straps,” she told Insider.

This Paloma Blanca dress ticked nearly all of her boxes. The dress had a silk skirt with a high slit, a delicate lace bodice with spaghetti straps, and a plunging neckline.

“This is exactly what I was looking for,” Sarah said of the gown.

Sarah’s wife Victoria, on the other hand, surprised herself by falling in love with a strapless gown.

Victoria and Sarah Shine Victoria Shine didn’t originally want a strapless dress.

Victoria thought she wanted a dress with straps, as she didn’t want to have to adjust her gown throughout her wedding celebrations.

But this Mikaella gown by Paloma Blanca, which featured head-to-toe lace and a sweetheart neckline, ended up being the perfect dress for her.

It also had a removable skirt that allowed Victoria to have two looks on her wedding day.

Both brides found dresses that felt like them.

A Sweet Focus Both brides found dresses that suited them.

Sarah loved her dress because of its look and how comfortable it was. She was able to dance effortlessly during the reception, giving her the freedom she needed to celebrate to the fullest.

Victoria knew her dress was the one because of how confident she felt while wearing it. “I’m super self-conscious,” she told Insider. “But I put this dress on, and I just felt so good about myself, which is very, very rare.”

The Shines were also able to find dresses that coordinated without seeing each other’s gowns ahead of the wedding.

A Sweet Focus Their dresses coordinated.

Both brides bought their gowns at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York, and they used the same consultant who ensured their dresses would go together.

“We were worried Victoria’s was going to be white or mine was going to be stark white and then it would have clashed,” Sarah said. But their consultant, Shay, made sure they fit perfectly.

Kiaya Demonbreun fell in love with her dress from a photo before trying it on in real life.

Kiaya Demonbreun Kiaya Demonbreun’s dress was fitted.

Demonbreun had loved Pronovias dresses for years, and she had seen this fitted gown with a lace bodice online months before she went shopping.

She even showed it to her now-husband in a photo, and he loved it. When she finally tried on the gown in person, Demonbreun knew it was the dress for her.

“It was just perfect,” she said. “It was elegant.”

“It was just the best dress that I could wear that would be me in a wedding dress,” Demonbreun told Insider.

Sacia Matthews Photography The keyhole back was a fun addition.

She felt like it mixed her traditional roots with her chic sensibilities.

“A little bit of fun and flirty up top, but very traditional. And it’s very contemporary at the same time,” Demonbreun said.

“There were at least five other Pronovias dresses that I think I adored separately,” she added. “But in that one dress, all of them combined into one.”

Carla Nasui found her dress with the help of a creative member of her entourage.

Carla Nasui Carla Nasui had a skirt custom made for her dress.

Nasui had seen this sparkly Pnina Tornai gown in a magazine ahead of actually going shopping, and she was drawn to the unique fabric and low back. But she initially disliked the dress when she tried it on in person, as the detachable skirt was only a half skirt.

Luckily, Nasui’s godmother suggested she spin the skirt to see what it would look like as a full ball gown, and the bride was instantly in love.

“It was a game-changer,” she said of the dress. “I absolutely loved it when I saw it like that.”

Nasui decided to get a custom-made overskirt for the dress, which would give her two looks for her wedding day.

“I absolutely love, love, love that decision,” Nasui said of getting a custom alteration on her skirt.

Ingrid Lepan The skirt was removable.

The custom look was perfect for her destination wedding, giving her a wedding dress that was both classic and modern.

Plus, the fact that the skirt was removable ensured she wouldn’t be uncomfortable throughout her wedding day. “My skirt was actually 16 pounds, which was really hard to walk in,” Nasui told Insider. “But that’s why I was thankful it was removable.”

Beatriz Iglesias was able to create her perfect wedding dress using separates.

Beatriz Iglesias Beatriz Iglesias’ dress featured separates.

Iglesias had loved Chantel Lauren’s Mae dress for years, but she knew she wanted something slightly more traditional for the ceremony portion of her wedding day.

When she found Lee Ann Belter’s collection of separates, she knew she could have two looks that would fit her vision.

She paired a simple white skirt and a lace top together for the ceremony, and she switched into the blue skirt for the reception.

“I felt like it was really me,” Iglesias told Insider of the colourful skirt.

Rustic White Photography The blue skirt was her favourite.

“I definitely had a completely different vision than where I landed, but I feel like I stayed true to the themes I liked, like lace and the colour,” Iglesias said, explaining that the dress she chose was really different than what she had imagined for herself.

“If your vision that you’ve always had in your head isn’t what you like, try not to fight it,” she said.

