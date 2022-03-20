2 brides destroyed their wedding dresses by taking photos in the ocean to celebrate their elopement

Paige English knew there was something special about Annaliese Zloga the moment she saw her.

English was working as a server at a bar and grill in San Angelo, Texas, in 2018 when Zlogar, a helicopter pilot in the Marines, came in to eat with a group of friends.

English told Insider that Zlogar’s best friend Henry was actually the one hitting on her at first. He ended up giving her his number so she could meet up with them again at a different bar after her shift.

“I showed up, and Annaliese was with her best friend. She was like, ‘Do you want me to introduce you to Henry formally? He’s upstairs.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m here for you,'” English said.

“She ended up buying me a drink, and we talked for a long time,” she added. “I called my mom that night and told her that I had just met my wife. We were inseparable after that night. We just hung out all the time. We had six weeks together before she deployed.”