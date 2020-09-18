A bride tried on 9 wedding dresses before finding a gown with one-of-a-kind pearl buttons

Sandra Kim and Tim Chun got married at The Foundry in New York City in 2019.

As she started looking for a wedding dress, Kim knew she wanted something striking that wasn’t traditionally bridal.

Kim fell in love with a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Danielle Frankel gown that featured one-of-a-kind pearl buttons.

“I just feel very at home and safe with him,” Kim told Insider of her husband.

Tim Chun literally swept Sandra Kim off her feet the first time they met in 2011.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ Tim Chun and Sandra Kim met in 2011.

Kim and Chun at a party through mutual friends when she was visiting a friend who went to Chun’s college.

“It’s kind of ridiculous, but as soon as I saw him, he came up to me and actually picked me up and spun me around,” Kim told Insider. The gleeful moment led to Kim and Chun becoming a couple, and they have been together ever since.

Today, Kim owns the knitwear design brand mikcardnas, which specialises in knit handbags. She told Insider her inspiration comes from her mother, who also owns a knitwear brand called Cindy’s Knit Shop. Chun, on the other hand, is a site lead at Amazon Logistics.

Chun popped the question in 2018.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ They were engaged in 2018.

Chun surprised Kim during a weekend trip, and he arranged for her family to be with them to celebrate.

Lucy Douglas of LUCIE Weddings photographed the couple’s engagement shoot and wedding.

“Sandra and Tim instilled their trust in me from the other side of the world to capture both their wedding day and beautiful engagement shoot at Joshua Tree National Park – two of the best and most amazing experiences for me to date,” Douglas told Insider. “I’ll be forever grateful to them for that.”

The couple planned their wedding for 2019, and Kim started thinking about her wedding dress soon after.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ They got married in 2019.

“As soon as I got engaged, I immediately started shopping for it because I knew it would be a long process for me,” Kim told Insider. She ended up trying on gowns over a few months.

She knew she wanted to try on a lot of dresses, as she hoped seeing herself in different options would help her figure out what the tone of the wedding would be.

Kim described her style to Insider as very minimal, but she said she also likes things that have interesting details. She imagined herself in a simple gown with striking detail that would stand out.

The top end of Kim’s budget for the gown was $US10,000, but she was hoping to find a dress for closer to $US7,000. She was willing to invest in her dress, as she wanted both hers and Chun’s wedding day looks to be the standout features of the day.

The first dress Kim tried on had a romantic look.

Sandra Kim It had floral detailing.

The off-the-shoulder gown featured a full skirt, delicate flower detailing, and exposed boning on the bodice. It had an inherently bridal look, though the sleeves and bodice gave it a modern edge.

“I was head over heels for it because of how amazing it looked,” Kim said.

But it wasn’t what she had been imagining for herself.

Ultimately, she decided not to buy the gown, both because of the price and the colour. The dress was $US12,000, which just felt like too much. Plus, it was stark white rather than ivory, and Kim was hoping for a less intense colour.

Kim liked the nude colour of this statement Vera Wang dress.

Sandra Kim The nude dress was unique.

The Vera Wang dress wasn’t traditional, which Kim liked.

“If I did not go with a white dress, I felt like I would go with this dress,” she said, as she loved the full skirt and yellow bow.

But Kim felt like Chun was probably anticipating she would wear a white dress, and she wanted something slightly more bridal as well.

The high neckline on this dress wasn’t exactly what Kim had in mind for her dress.

Sandra Kim Kim didn’t love this dress.

“It was fun to put on, and it was gorgeous,” Kim said of the Vera Wang dress, which featured a delicate flower detailing atop a mesh lining.

But it just wasn’t what she pictured herself in, particularly because it was so bridal.

The detailing on this gown’s skirt made it stand out.

Sandra Kim The skirt is unique.

The Oscar de la Renta gown combined a whimsical, bridal skirt with a modern, fitted bodice.

“I liked that combination a lot,” Kim said. Her sister did as well, crying when she saw Kim in the strapless dress.

“It’s not really my style though,” Kim told Insider, so she decided to keep shopping.

This Oscar de la Renta dress just didn’t wow Kim.

Sandra Kim The back made a statement.

The backless dress featured a simple silhouette, with a bow feature leading into the train.

“I really loved how minimal and chic it was and the accent at the back,” Kim said. “But it was just not an option.”

Kim wasn’t a fan of the clean lines on this dress.

Sandra Kim The dress was too asymmetrical.

The strapless Amsale gown featured an asymmetrical neckline and a large skirt.

“It was a little too structural and angular for me,” Kim told Insider of the dress. It was also just a bit too simple.

Kim had been eyeing this Danielle Frankel gown online before she even started shopping.

Sandra Kim Kim likes Danielle Frankel.

Kim was drawn to Danielle Frankel’s unique designs, as they weren’t overwhelmingly bridal. Instead, the brand offered fancy dresses with subtle bridal additions, like the sleeves on the Marion gown.

“I love the detail of the lace sleeves and how it goes off the shoulders slightly,” Kim said of the dress.

“But I think it didn’t really go with the vibe of my venue,” she added, as The Foundry, where she was getting married, features a lot of greenery.

“I felt like the dress would have gotten lost,” Kim said. “It wasn’t impactful enough.”

This gown’s sleeves were a bit too much for Kim.

Sandra Kim The sleeves were unique.

Kim tried this Danielle Frank dress on for fun, as she is such a fan of the designer’s work.

“I knew I wasn’t going to go for it, but it was so architectural-looking and so cool,” Kim said.

When Kim tried on this strapless Danielle Frankel dress, she knew it was the one.

Sandra Kim Kim fell in love with the dress.

Kim had pictured herself in both long-sleeved and off-the-shoulder dresses, but she thought it would be difficult to find one that ticked both boxes.

The Sloane gown combined both visions into one stunning dress, as well as the ivory colour Kim was looking for.

The pearl buttons are what really sold Kim on the dress.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ The pearls were Kim’s favourite detail.

“I’m a really big pearl person,” Kim told Insider. “All of my jewellery and accessories have gold and pearl. And when I saw this dress with a line of pearls going down the middle, I was immediately in awe.”

The pearls are even more special because they’re Baroque, so each one is unique and indented in different ways.

Kim bought the gown for $US7,000, which was exactly what she was hoping to spend on her wedding dress.

Kim had the dress altered to make the train longer.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ She made the train longer.

The dress didn’t need that many alterations, aside from the train.

The original gown had a shorter train, but Kim wanted something more dramatic. It ended up being 7 feet long.

Kim paired her wedding day look with dangle pearl earrings.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ The earrings matched the gown.

The pearl earrings drew attention to the button detailing on the gown, highlighting one of Kim’s favourite parts of the dress.

She didn’t wear a necklace, allowing the gown’s neckline to speak for itself.

Kim also wore a long veil to her ceremony, which made the look even more dramatic.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ Kim wore a long veil to the ceremony.

Kim considered a few lacy veils, but she opted for a simpler option to keep her look “minimal and chic,” as she told Insider.

The veil was also designed by Danielle Frankel, and it cost about $US800.

“I was just so excited to finally wear it,” Kim said of how she felt on her wedding day.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ Her wedding day look was everything she had dreamed of.

“It was literally the look that I envisioned,” Kim said. “I was so satisfied.”

Chun’s chic tuxedo complemented Kim’s look.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ The newlyweds.

Reiss designed the groom’s modern suit, which he paired with a white bow tie.

Chun also wore an orchid on his lapel that matched Kim’s bouquet, tying their looks together.

The couple shared a first look on the wedding day.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ They had a first look.

“I could tell he was getting ready to tear up,” Kim said of Chun’s reaction to her outfit.

She was emotional when she saw him, too. “I’ve never seen Tim in a tuxedo like that, and I had no idea the hairstylist was going to do his hair in that way,” she said.

“I was just shocked,” Kim added. “He looked like a completely different person.”

Chun referenced sweeping Kim off her feet when they met during his vows.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ The wedding took place at The Foundry.

The full-circle moment was emotional for both the bride and groom.

The greenery at The Foundry drew Kim to the venue.

Kim was grateful the weather was nice on her wedding day so they could enjoy the venue to its fullest.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ The weather was perfect for the day.

It was special for the couple to have all of their loved ones together for the wedding.

“I just remember feeling so happy that everyone that we love was there celebrating us,” Kim said.

Kim told Insider she thinks it would have been a bit easier to find a wedding dress if she had known what direction she wanted to go in from the beginning.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ She doesn’t regret how her shopping process went.

“If I had a little bit more direction, I think maybe I wouldn’t have made it difficult for myself,” Kim said. “But I’m a designer and I love looking at different details and design.”

“I’m happy that I got to try on all the dresses I tried on and spent the time looking for the perfect one,” she said.

Kim thinks her relationship with Chun is special because of how long they have been together.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ They basically grew up together.

“We met at such a young age,” she said, allowing them to grow up together. “We’re more like best friends.”

“I just feel very at home and safe with him,” Kim said of her husband.

Lucy Douglas ‘LUCIE Weddings | @lucieweddings’ They’re best friends.

“I just love that I feel so comfortable around him,” she said. “He’s just my best friend.”

