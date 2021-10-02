A bride wore a sparkly black wedding dress she bought online to her elegant winter wedding

- Sophie and Chris Buck had a “winter chic” wedding in December of 2020.
- Sophie wore a black Jenny Packham dress she bought online to their intimate nuptials.
- The dress had a tiered, tulle skirt, and it was covered in head-to-toe iridescent sparkles.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
They ended up at a mutual friend’s house party shortly after they both arrived in the city.
“We didn’t start dating right away, but we got on really well,” Sophie told Insider. “I thought he was very funny.”
“Six months later, he just called me and said, ‘Do you want to go on a date?’ I said, ‘Why not?'” Sophie said. They’ve been together ever since.
Chris took Sophie to Chatsworth House for Bonfire Night 2019, where the Bennet sisters live in the 2005 film adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.” It’s one of Sophie’s favorite movies.
“It was really special,” Sophie said of the proposal.
The couple planned to have a “winter chic” wedding in December of 2020.
Sophie said she wasn’t a person who spent years dreaming about her wedding, but she liked the idea of a black-tie party with fireworks, sparklers, and winter-themed decorations.
Sophie started thinking about the type of wedding dress she wanted to wear early on in her engagement.
“I knew I didn’t want to wear white. I was looking at crazy colored red gowns,” she said, as well as a myriad of other colors. “I really couldn’t pin it down. And then the pandemic hit.”
She wasn’t able to go try on wedding gowns in stores, so Sophie started looking online for her perfect dress.
“I didn’t try a single dress on,” she said. “I didn’t have that moment with any of my friends or my mom, which does make me quite sad.”
The A-line gown had a tiered skirt, ruffled sleeves, and it was covered in iridescent sparkles.
“It ticked a lot of boxes,” Sophie said of the dress. “I really wasn’t looking for black, but the shape I knew would be very flattering on me.”
“I’m known for going into a shop and needing to buy something practical and coming out with a massive pink, fluffy jacket,” Sophie said. “That dress is quite me in that sense.”
She added that she knew the sparkle detailing in particular would be elevated by the decor.
“It catches the light a lot,” she said of the gown. “Sometimes it looks silver. Other times it looks multicolored. It’s very reflective.”
“I knew that would work because we were going to have tea lights and twinkly lights everywhere, and it would catch the light and look different in every picture,” she added.
Photography By Louisa Jane photographed the wedding.
It fit perfectly. She didn’t need to get the gown altered at all.
“It was just that feeling of being like, ‘Yeah, I feel really great in this,'” Sophie said of how she felt trying on the gown for the first time.
The gown cost around £1,200, which was $US1,639.32 ($AU2,257) at the time of writing.
“It was amazing,” she added. “I loved it. It was so comfy. I sort of just floated around all day.”
She wore her hair in a simple updo styled by No. 1 Hair, and accessorized the look with a necklace and bracelet, as well as ASOS shoes.
He knew the dress would be black before the wedding, so Chris wasn’t caught off guard by the color. But Sophie added that it wouldn’t have mattered what she wore to him.
“I probably could have turned up in jeans and he’d be like, ‘Cool, let’s do this,'” Sophie said.
Chris wore a Suit Supply tuxedo to the nuptials.
Sophie told Insider she was worried throughout her engagement that the wedding would get canceled or postponed, even though they downsized the event.
But she said her stress melted away the moment before she walked down the aisle.
“I remember in that moment just being ecstatic that we were going to be getting married after everything,” she added.
Sophie’s mother, Ruth Wilkinson, did much of the decorating for the event, including providing the florals.
“My mom used to be a wedding planner and is kind of a do-it-yourself florist, and she just took the reins and went for it,” Sophie said.
Fond Of Food catered the event, and Sophie carried a bouquet from My Flower Patch down the aisle.
“Someone had sent me a bridal post in a magazine, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s really cool with the colors,'” she said, adding that the dark hues of her and Chris’ outfits would make their photos even more stunning.
“All our friends were just lighting them all around us and hoping for the best and people were setting them off at the wrong time,” Sophie said. “It was very funny, and it made the photos very relaxed because we were all just running around like loonies amongst colorful smoke.”
She added that the experience was even more enjoyable because only their closest friends and loved ones attended the nuptials.
“It was so amazing that I actually think we’re just really holding on to how incredible the day was and not thinking about anything else for now,” Sophie said.
You can see more of Louisa Jane’s photography here.
If you are in the process of shopping for your wedding dress or have photos from when you shopped and want to talk to Insider for a story, get in touch at [email protected].