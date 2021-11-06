A bride wore a wedding dress with a see-through, corset bodice and a thigh-high slit

A hair appointment brought Jenna Kaufman and Jesse Silverman together.

Kaufman, 27, and Silverman, 30, both live in Toronto, Canada. Kaufman is a rehab manager, and Silverman is the director of a children’s recreational company.

In July of 2017, Silverman’s brother was getting married, and Kaufman’s aunt was his mother’s hairdresser for the event.

The day after the wedding, Kaufman’s aunt showed Kaufman a photo of the hairstyle she gave Silverman’s mother, and he was standing in the background.

He immediately caught Kaufman’s eye, and she asked her aunt to pass along her phone number to him. He texted her the next day, and they went on their first date five days later.

They’ve been together ever since.

“If you believe in fate, then fate definitely pulled us together,” Kaufman told Insider.