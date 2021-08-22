A TikTok-famous bride wore a see-through dress and a traditional Indian lehenga on her wedding day

Arielle Fodor saw her future husband Aarun on a dating app multiple times before she finally swiped right – even though she thought he was cute right away.

You likely recognize Arielle, 29, from TikTok , where she makes humorous videos about her life as an elementary school teacher

She told Insider she downloaded Bumble in 2018 after a friend who met her spouse on the app encouraged her to try it.

“I actually thought that Aarun was a bot,” she said. “Every time I would sign up, he would be the profile in the background of the overlay of the sign up. So I was like, ‘Oh, this person is not real.'”

But eventually, they matched, and Arielle knew their connection was special by their first date — which lasted over four hours.