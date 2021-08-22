A TikTok-famous bride wore a see-through dress and a traditional Indian lehenga on her wedding day

- Arielle Fodor, known as Mrs. Frazzled on TikTok, married Aarun on June 26.
- The couple had both an Indian and Western wedding ceremony.
- Arielle wore a red-and-gold lehenga and a floral, sheer dress on her wedding day.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
She told Insider she downloaded Bumble in 2018 after a friend who met her spouse on the app encouraged her to try it.
“I actually thought that Aarun was a bot,” she said. “Every time I would sign up, he would be the profile in the background of the overlay of the sign up. So I was like, ‘Oh, this person is not real.'”
But eventually, they matched, and Arielle knew their connection was special by their first date — which lasted over four hours.
The couple set their wedding date for June 26, 2021, and they knew right away that they would have a Western and an Indian wedding ceremony.
“He has a lot of experience of blended fusion weddings, and he’s seen them done a lot of different ways,” Arielle said of Aarun.
The couple considered having two entirely separate weddings, but they ultimately decided to just do an Indian and Western ceremony back to back, fusing their two cultures together.
Arielle wanted to wear a white gown for the Western ceremony and her reception.
She told Insider she was open-minded as she started shopping for her Western wedding dress.
Arielle liked the idea of a bohemian or glamorous gown, but she thought she would probably end up in something more delicate.
She didn’t want to spend more than $US2,000 ($AU2,802) on her Western gown.
When she saw the Louvienne dress at Lovely Bride, she knew she wanted to try it on first.
It ended up being the perfect gown for her.
“I liked that it had sparkle and flowers, but I think what really sold me on it was just the layers of fabric were so light and so fluffy,” Arielle said of the gown.
“It was an A-line, but it felt like a princess dress,” Arielle said.
The dress cost $US1,800 ($AU2,522), so it came in under Arielle’s budget.
She paid an additional $US600 ($AU841) for alterations from A Stitch in Time Bridal to shorten the hem and sleeves, as well as bring the neckline together a bit.
She ended up getting one from Amazon that cost just $US13 ($AU18).
But Arielle decided to stick with tradition, wearing a red outfit from Frontier Heritage.
The fabric was embroidered with intricate gold detailing.
The lehenga cost $US1,200 ($AU1,681).
They used White Label Valet for the wedding.
Love Aum Henna Creation did Arielle’s henna for the wedding celebration.
She also changed into a pair of bridal Converse for the reception so she was even more comfortable.
GirlMeetsBongga did the bride’s hair and makeup.
“He was like, ‘Wow, you look amazing,'” she said. “He was really sweet and supportive.”
Arielle also told Insider they were happy to see each other because their mornings had been stressful as they tried to figure out the logistics of the day. The problems melted away when they saw each other.
“Everything was fine once we were together,” she said.
Nicole Nordstrom Film and Photo documented the moment.
“Honestly, from the moment I saw Aarun, I was like, ‘I can breathe,'” Arielle said of how she felt during the ceremony.
Aarun, wearing J.Crew, didn’t see Arielle’s gown until the wedding itself.
Arielle said he could see her personality shine through in the dress.
Cotton Love Studios filmed the nuptials.
Janna of Orange Blossom Special Events coordinated the celebration, and The Little Branch made the florals.
Fundamental LA provided the catering, and Peony + Plum created custom signs for the nuptials, including the signage for the dog-inspired cocktails. RedShoe LA provided DJ services for the evening.
“I really wanted our guests to have a wonderful experience,” Arielle said of her approach to the reception. “The people who were there literally carried me through our relationship when I was having a lot of anxiety or when I was feeling overwhelmed with anything.”
“We have such a good community around us,” she added. “We had friends who are truly like family, so I wanted them to feel loved on that day as a thank you from us to them for loving us so well.”
“But Aarun and I were still out on the dance floor, and we were the only ones and we were dancing in front of them where we got married,” she said.
“We were just talking like, ‘Did you have a good day?’ And he was like, ‘I did, it was great, we’re married,'” she said. “We had that quiet moment together.”
The couple’s videographer captured a video of the moment, which you can see on TikTok.
“What’s going to be really important is feeling good and feeling like yourself and feeling beautiful on your day,” she went on to say.
“After your wedding, you’re going to want to look back on it thinking, ‘Wow, I felt good,’ rather than thinking, ‘I wasn’t as comfortable as I could’ve been,'” she added.
“Things happen and life is ups and downs, but it’s really meaningful and special to me that I have that partner,” she said. “And I know that he feels the same way about me and that makes me really happy.”
“Me and you together for the longest ride/ From here to eternity/ Feels just like a dream to me,” the lyrics read.
You can see more of Nordstrom’s work here.