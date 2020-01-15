A bride wore her grandmother's wedding dress from 1956, and it still looks brand new

Tricia LaBarre Christina Moffet wore her grandmother’s wedding dress from 1956.

Christina and Alexander Moffet got married in October 2019.

Rather than shopping at a store, Christina Moffet decided to try on wedding dresses that belonged to her family members, and she ended up loving her grandmother’s gown from 1956.

Moffet shared a side-by-side photo of her and her grandmother wearing the dress on Reddit, where it got over 70,000 upvotes.

“It felt exactly right,” Moffet told Insider of wearing her grandmother’s gown. “I am so, so happy that I made that decision.”

Christina and Alexander Moffet got married in 2019, but they have known each other for 13 years.

Tricia LaBarre The couple began dating in 2013.

“We went to the same school and ran in similar circles of music and drama,” Christina Moffet told Insider of how she and Alexander met. “His dad was my teacher in high school, and our sisters were in the same special needs baseball league.”

“When we were both in college, we went to an alumni drama get-together at IHOP after a show and reconnected,” Moffet said.

“We became close friends and talked constantly. He asked me out on a date that Christmas, 2013.”

The couple got married six years later in October 2019.

When it came time to pick out a dress, Moffet started her search by trying on the gowns her family members wore to their own weddings.

Tricia LaBarre Christina Moffet tried on her family members’ wedding dresses.

“I had given very little thought to planning my wedding until I was actually engaged,” she told Insider.

“I didn’t know much about dresses and was dreading doing the whole ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ experience. I knew that my grandma (affectionately nicknamed “Mite”), my mum, and my future mother-in-law wanted me to try on their dresses, so I decided to start with family dresses and go from there,” she said.

The group, along with Moffet’s maid of honour and sister-in-law, had a tea party, where she modelled their gowns.

Moffet ended up loving her grandmother’s dress, which was originally worn in 1956.

Christina Moffet Christina Moffet’s grandparents at their wedding in 1956.

“Both the mothers’ dresses were gorgeous, but not for me,” Moffet said.

“At that point, I was hoping Mite’s dress would work, since I knew how beautiful she looked in it.”

Moffet said the dress “felt exactly right” as soon as she put it on. “I was wearing the hoop skirt, so I immediately was twirling and beaming. My mum said she knew right away that my grandma’s dress was the one,” she added.

The dress didn’t need much altering for Moffet to wear, even though it was made over 60 years ago.

Tricia LaBarre Christina Moffet didn’t need to alter her gown much.

“It just needed to be let out a little, as I decided to pass on wearing a corset as Mite did,” Moffet said of the gown.

“We had a family friend who was a seamstress and did a great job. Then we steam-cleaned it, and it was ready to go.”

Moffet also chose not to wear the original hoop skirt that came with the dress. “I couldn’t fit easily through doors – but boy was it fun to wear for a little bit – and instead wore a tulle underskirt to give it volume,” she told Insider.

“She was so thrilled,” Moffet said of her grandmother’s reaction to her wearing the gown.

Tricia LaBarre Christina Moffet and her grandmother at Moffet’s wedding.

“I know she was sad my grandpa couldn’t be there – he passed in 2013 – but she said she was honoured that I decided to wear her dress,” Moffet said.

“I’ve since told her many times that the honour was all mine.”

“I didn’t realise how strong my genetics were until I saw how much I look like Mite in her dress,” Moffet added.

Moffet also incorporated other family heirlooms into her wedding.

Tricia LaBarre Moffet wore a pair of her mother’s earrings to her wedding.

“I also wore earrings that Mite gave my mum years ago,” Moffet said.

Plus, the wedding itself nodded to days of yore. “We had the themes of vintage style and books,” she told Insider of her nuptials.

Alexander Moffet liked his wife’s dress too.

Tricia LaBarre Christina Moffet’s post about her wedding dress went viral on Reddit.

“He and I both treasure family heirlooms, and he thought it was really cool that Mite’s dress worked,” Moffet said of her husband. “Plus, the price was right!”

Moffet shared a photo of the dress on Reddit, and it ended up getting over 70,000 upvotes.

“My husband, my friends, and I didn’t put our phones down all day trying to keep up with everything,” Moffet said of the experience. “We had friends we hadn’t heard from in years messaging us about it.”

“Don’t knock it until you try them on,” Christina advises brides on wearing family members’ gowns.

Tricia LaBarre Christina and Alexander Moffet on their wedding day.

“In the end, even if I hadn’t worn any of the dresses, my family members appreciated seeing me try them on and reminiscing about their own weddings,” she said.

“I am so, so happy that I made that decision,” Christina said of wearing the dress.

“Mite is one of my favourite people on earth – it made the day even more special that I could honour her 57 years of marriage.”

The Moffets also took their honeymoon in Michigan, just like Christina’s grandparents did in 1956.

