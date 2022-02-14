A bride wore a custom wedding dress with a see-through, illusion bodice covered in flowers

- Kehinde and Kevin Adekoya tied the knot in August 2021.
- Kehinde wore a custom Alonuko dress to their destination wedding in Greece.
- The gown had a sheer, illusion bodice covered in flowers and a low back.
They had been friendly since Kehinde was 13 and Kevin was 14, but things didn’t turn romantic until three years later, just before they went to college.
“We’ve been together for 12 years now,” Kehinde told Insider. “We grew up together.”
Now 28 and 29, respectively, Kehinde and Kevin live together just outside of London.
As the Adekoyas started planning their wedding, Kehinde knew she didn’t want to get married in the UK.
“I couldn’t imagine myself getting married in England,” she said. “I love to travel. I just knew that I wanted a destination wedding.”
When their wedding planner, La Jet Fete, showed them a venue in a private villa in Crete, Greece, Kehinde knew it was the perfect spot for their nuptials.
The Adekoyas tied the knot on July 30, 2021, pushing their wedding back a year because of the pandemic.
Her long relationship with Kevin also helped her hone in on what she wanted out of a wedding look.
“Five years before I even got engaged, I kept a folder of anything that I saw that was nice and kept it in the file for inspiration for when it was my turn to get married,” she said.
Kehinde said she imagined herself wearing a fitted, long-sleeve gown with a bodice covered in floral embellishments atop mesh fabric, creating an illusion look.
“I just knew that I wasn’t going to find that in the shops in England,” Kehinde said of her vision.
Kehinde said she wanted to work with Okunlola because she didn’t want to settle on the vision she had for her gown.
“I wasn’t willing to compromise because I love fashion and I just like to look good,” she said. “So I thought, ‘I’m not compromising on my white dress on my wedding day.’ And I knew that she would be able to deliver, and she did.”
The floral pattern continued onto the silver skirt, which flowed out into a train.
“The mesh on top of my skin just matched my skin tone perfectly,” she said. “Because I’m dark-skinned, it’s not easy for designers to get that kind of mesh to match someone as dark as I am.”
Alonuko echoed Kehinde’s sentiment in an Instagram post about her gown.
“One of the biggest struggles Black women find when wedding dress shopping is finding illusion tulle to match their skin,” the caption of a photo of Kehinde’s gown said. “We go far and beyond to ensure we deliver the best when it comes to matching your skin — whether you are Black, white or mixed, because the tulle is just as important as the detail that goes on top of it.”
The see-through fabric on Kehinde’s gown allowed the floral pattern to shine on both the bodice and the sleeves, exposing Kehinde’s abdomen and shoulders.
The Queen Hadassah did her makeup and Naomi did her hair.
“I just loved how fitted it was,” she told Insider. “It just brought my figure out.”
Her veil ended up flying off and getting lost when she and Kevin were taking photos on the wedding day, but Kehinde said she didn’t let it bother her for long.
“I was so annoyed, but I just thought, ‘It’s my wedding day, let me just enjoy it,'” she said.
The sheer looks acted as a preview of her wedding gown.
“I just felt beautiful, and I just felt like me,” she said.
“Taking pictures is one thing, but capturing beauty and love is another,” Niteh told Insider of the event. “Kehinde and Kevin’s wedding was spectacular.”
Kayode Fabunmi was their videographer.
Kevin cried as Kehinde walked down the aisle.
“I just knew that if it wasn’t for God that I wouldn’t be here,” she added. “And I was just so grateful that God could bless me with such a good husband that’s been consistent for the last 12 years that we’ve been together.”
“We had welcome drinks where all of our friends and family were there, and not everyone knew each other, but everyone just clicked,” she said. “You would think that they’ve known each other for so long the way everyone was talking.”
“I just think everything went the way God wanted it to go,” Kehinde went on to say. “And it just went smoothly, and it was all down to my wedding planner.”
“I was just thinking, ‘Oh my God. This is a joke,'” Kehinde said. “But my wedding planner, she just sorted everything out.”
She was able to ensure the Adeokyas said their vows at their original venue, and she found them a stunning stand-in for the reception.
“She went above and beyond for us,” Kehinde added.
She also thinks the experience of getting to try on gowns for your friends and family makes the shopping experience worthwhile.
“As long as you like it and you feel beautiful and comfortable in it, I think that’s the dress you should go for,” she went on to say.
Kehinde thinks it’s especially important to feel like yourself on your wedding day.
“I think sometimes on social media we just see things and we think we have to have it, but we don’t,” she said. “Just do what you like, and you’ll never go wrong by doing that.”
“I think with everything that you do at your wedding, you want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, this is you,'” she added.
“That’s why you have to invite people who you genuinely love, not just to have numbers,” she added.
She also said she thinks their relationship is so strong because they share the same values.
“We just continue to put God in the center of our relationship, and I just love our values,” she told Insider. “We just love to help people. We love all of our friends and family, and I just feel like our morals and our values are aligned.”
“He’s just the kindest person that I know. The most selfless person,” she said.
