A bride wore a custom wedding dress with a detachable skirt designed with her wheelchair in mind

Chelsie Hill remembers the moment she first locked eyes with Jay Bloomfield.

Hill, 29, and Bloomfield, 35, first saw each other at an assistive technology event in 2014, as she told Insider.

Bloomfield builds wheelchairs for a living, and Hill is the CEO and founder of Rollettes, an LA-based wheelchair dance team. Hill has been paralyzed from the waist down since 2010, as she shared in an Instagram post in January.

Hill remembers making eye contact with Bloomfield, but they didn’t actually talk to each other for another six months when they crossed paths at another event.

“He came up to my booth and started asking questions, and little did I know he already knew all the answers to the questions,” Hill said. “He was like, ‘Oh, I just wanted to meet you.'”

They haven’t left each other’s sides since.