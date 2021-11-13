A bride wore a custom wedding dress with a detachable skirt designed with her wheelchair in mind

- Chelsie Hill and Jay Bloomfield got married on September 24, 2021.
- Hill wore a custom Galia Lahav dress with removable straps and a transforming skirt.
- The skirt allowed Hill to walk down the aisle with leg braces and use her wheelchair during the event.
Bloomfield builds wheelchairs for a living, and Hill is the CEO and founder of Rollettes, an LA-based wheelchair dance team. Hill has been paralyzed from the waist down since 2010, as she shared in an Instagram post in January.
Hill remembers making eye contact with Bloomfield, but they didn’t actually talk to each other for another six months when they crossed paths at another event.
“He came up to my booth and started asking questions, and little did I know he already knew all the answers to the questions,” Hill said. “He was like, ‘Oh, I just wanted to meet you.'”
They haven’t left each other’s sides since.
They didn’t rush into planning, but at the beginning of 2021, Hill started thinking about shopping for her wedding dress.
She knew she didn’t want anything too trendy, asking herself, “Am I going to always like this style when I’m 40 years old looking back at my photos?” as she tried on gowns.
Hill also wanted a dress that would work whether she was sitting down or standing up, as she planned to walk down the aisle using leg braces in addition to using a wheelchair throughout the event.
“I went into all of the dress shopping stores with friends that were there to physically help me,” she said. “I made sure that I was prepared.”
She documented her wedding dress shopping process in a series of videos on her YouTube channel.
The bodice was covered in delicate lace and crystal embellishments.
“I put it on, and I never thought I would feel this way, but I cried,” Hill said. “I just started crying. I was like, ‘This is it. This is what I wanted.'”
She said the dress had all the details she hadn’t even realized she was looking for.
“This dress just makes me feel so beautiful,” she said.
The original dress had a column skirt, so Hill’s tulle addition was totally custom.
Galia Lahav designed the removable skirt to work both when Hill was standing and sitting.
“If the dress was fit for me in my chair, then if I stand up, it would be too long for me to take a step and I would trip,” Hill told Insider of why the custom skirt was necessary.
When she sat, the skirt was longer in the front, and when she was standing, she could spin the skirt around to create a train instead.
“When I was sitting down the train was in the front of my dress, but it wouldn’t hit my wheels,” Hill said. “The train was long enough to where I could also use it for both.”
Hill also had a shorter version of the skirt she attached to the dress for her reception.
Hill also had tulle, off-the-shoulder sleeves added to her gown. They gave the dress a romantic feel.
Hill also used a custom wheelchair backrest for the event that said “wifey.”
“I had this guy make a custom wheelchair backrest, and then I went on Etsy and bought the letters for ‘wifey,'” Hill said.
She said when she shared photos of the backrest, she got positive feedback from her followers.
“Our whole community is like, ‘Where did you get that backrest? I want to get one,'” she said. “It was really, really cool, and I’m so glad that I did that.”
She went on to say that she thinks it’s natural for people who use wheelchairs to feel intimidated by wedding dress shopping.
“I feel like a lot of people with disabilities, we’ve all been just kind of pushed to the side,” she said. “They’ve become accustomed to being like, ‘Oh, well it’s just a lot.'”
“But it doesn’t have to be a lot if we know what we need and advocate for ourselves,” she said. “It’s about communicating. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
“I loved the length of it,” she said. But the veil didn’t work as she thought it would on her wedding day.
“I would say as a wheelchair user, I would have changed that to be a little bit shorter because it did kind of get caught in my wheels when I was pushing,” she said.
Hill wore her hair in a simple half-up half-down style, which was styled by her friend Taylor Livesley. Landyn Alexa, who is also Hill’s friend and a celebrity makeup artist, did her makeup.
“My husband’s favorite look on me is half-up half-down,” Hill said of the hairstyle.
She paired the look with rented jewelry from VERSTOLO.
“He was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so beautiful. This is better than I could’ve ever imagined,'” Hill told Insider.
She didn’t show him the tranforming skirt during the first look, as it was a surprise for Bloomfield during the ceremony that Hill was walking down the aisle.
Asha Bailey photographed the couple’s wedding day.
“I want to stress that there’s nothing wrong with sitting down in your chair,” she said. “But for me growing up, I always imagined myself walking down the aisle.”
“And I just wanted to feel that — not that my disability has taken anything away from me — but I just wanted to feel that heart to heart and stand up there eye to eye with him,” Hill went on to say. “That was just really something really important to me personally.”
He turned around to see his soon-to-be wife walking with the aid of a walker.
“As soon as I saw Jay, his jaw dropped,” she said. “He was just in shock that I was walking because he had no idea.”
“I just felt like that whole time our souls were locked in on each other,” Hill said of how she felt walking down the aisle. “I didn’t see anybody else around me. I just saw him.”
“That was one of my favorite moments that I will never forget,” she said.
“My whole life I had imagined standing eye-to-eye with my husband on my wedding day,” she said.
“After my accident, I wasn’t sure if I would ever find someone who truly loved all of me. You have accepted me fully, honored me, and adored all the parts of me,” Hill went on to say.
“For this moment today, I wanted to do something I had always dreamed of. Stand eye-to-eye with you as we promise our lives to each other,” she said.
“Jay hates secrets. He also hates surprises,” she said. “So I really surprised him the day of our wedding.”
Bloomfield and Hill tied the knot at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. The Wife of the Party planned the event.
“I got to stand up, so that was so amazing,” Hill said. “It was just really special.”
She said they practiced their dance for two months ahead of the wedding.
“We did a regular father-daughter dance with the song ‘Butterfly Kisses,'” she said. “And then the DJ skipped and it went straight into Soulja Boy, and everyone in the room lost their minds.”
“I’m so proud of my dad,” Hill said. “He was so nervous, and he killed it.”
“I know for a fact I get my dancing skills from my father now,” she added.
Hill was grateful she got quality time with both of her parents on her wedding day, as she spent the morning getting ready with her mom.
“We had a beautiful morning,” Hill said.
“When they took off the blindfold, I had all of my bridesmaids up there dancing, and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Wait, hold up, girls. I gotta bring in the professionals for this one,'” she said.
“I ripped my skirt off, and my friends that are professional dancers, we just started doing this bad-ass mix,” Hill went on to say of the choreographed dance.
“Jay was losing his mind,” she added. “It was so amazing. He was very surprised.”
“I didn’t think about the timing or the moving around or sitting and standing,” Hill said.
For instance, when she sat in her wheelchair after she said her vows, the train of her skirt got stuck in the wheels of her wheelchair.
“But other than those little things, I wouldn’t change anything about the dress,” Hill said. “Even though it was hard for me to move around in some spots, I really wouldn’t change anything because those moments are why I had it that way.”
“I really didn’t take a lot of people’s opinion on what I wanted the wedding to look like,” she added. “I didn’t want it to be what everyone else thought that I should have.”
“I was very clear on when I asked people for their opinions and when I didn’t, so I think that would be a big suggestion,” Hill said. “Just be very clear on when you want to open that door to people.”
“I love how he’s able to sacrifice things for the better of our relationship,” she added. “I think that’s really important in a relationship, no matter how hard it is. Just always staying true to what’s best for the other person.”
You can see more of Bailey’s work here.
If you are in the process of shopping for your wedding dress or have photos from when you shopped and want to talk to Insider for a story, get in touch at [email protected].