A bride with a spinal cord injury fell in love with the first dress she tried on, and her wedding photos are stunning

The Ramsdens Alyssa Higgins found a wedding dress that accentuated her natural beauty.

Alyssa Higgins suffered a spinal cord injury during her birth, and she uses a wheelchair and a ventilator as a result.

Alyssa and her husband, Jimmy Higgins, got married in 2019.

She found a stunning wedding dress that looked good while she was sitting in her wheelchair and was comfortable.

Alyssa documents her life with a spinal injury on her Instagram, hoping to bring visibility to people who are disabled.

Alyssa Higgins has been living with a spinal cord injury since the day she was born.

The Ramsdens Higgins was injured during her birth.

Alyssa’s doctor used forceps during her birth, and he broke her spine in the process.

The 29-year-old has a C1-C2 injury, which means the two vertebrae at the top of her spine are damaged.

Because of her injury, Alyssa uses a wheelchair and a ventilator.

The Ramsdens She uses a wheelchair.

As she shared in an Instagram post, Alyssa didn’t have mobility when she was born, but she has regained movement throughout her life.

She uses an automated wheelchair, and she’s connected to a ventilator through a trach tube. In the same post, Alyssa explained she can disconnect from her ventilator for short periods depending on how she feels, but she needs to use it the majority of the time.

Alyssa has worked to be independent despite her injury, and she can do things like cook, change her ventilator batteries, and dress herself.

Today, Alyssa uses her Instagram to bring visibility to people with spinal cord injuries.

The Ramsdens She documents her life on Instagram.

She shares the realities of her day-to-day life on her Instagram and her blog.

“I’m speaking from what I enjoy and what I know,” Alyssa told Insider of her Instagram. “I try to post a lot of content that may or may not be what people want to see, but I want to get my voice out there.”

In 2013, Alyssa met her now-husband, Jimmy.

The Ramsdens They met online.

The couple met on a dating app when they were both 22.

The couple got engaged in 2017, and they were married in 2019.

The Ramsdens The couple were married in 2019.

Jimmy is not only Alyssa’s husband but her primary caregiver as well.

“He’s so caring and helpful and loving,” she said of her husband. “He’s the mushy type of guy.”

When it was time to shop for her wedding dress, Alyssa had some specific needs in mind.

The Ramsdens Alyssa needed her wedding dress to fit specific criteria.

She knew she would be sitting for the majority of her wedding day, so the dress needed to look good while she was seated.

“I didn’t want anything too poofy because being in a wheelchair, there’s just no way,” she said.

She was looking for a form-fitting dress with a medium-length neckline.

The Ramsdens The dress couldn’t be too big.

A tighter dress would work best with her chair, and Alyssa was looking for a dress that accentuated her chest but didn’t call too much attention to her trach tube.

Alyssa ended up buying the very first dress she tried on.

The Ramsdens Alyssa’s gown was designed by Martina Liana.

Alyssa chose a Martina Liana gown from RK Bridal in New York.

The form-fitting dress features delicate head-to-toe lace, cutouts in the back, and a sweetheart neckline.

Although she ended up with the first gown she tried on, Alyssa still tried on three other dresses to make sure it was the perfect fit for her wedding day.

Alyssa said the most difficult part of shopping for her wedding dress was physically trying on the gowns.

The Ramsdens Trying on the dresses was hard.

Because of Alyssa’s injury, it can be time-consuming for her to change, and bridal-wear is notoriously difficult to take on and off anyway.

Alyssa said her friends and family helped her try on different dresses throughout the shopping process.

Alyssa said the alterations process was actually pretty simple because the dress fit her so well.

The Ramsdens The dress had to be shortened.

The biggest alteration was making the dress shorter, as Alyssa isn’t very tall as a result of her injury.

“I don’t really know how tall I am because of my disability,” she told Insider, but she believes she’s around 4-foot-7, which is much smaller than the length of the average bridal gown.

She said the dress was essentially cut in half to fit her small frame.

Alyssa was able to use the leftover material from her gown to cover her ventilator.

The Ramsdens The dress helped cover her ventilator.

“Half of my dress was used to cover the back of the seat,” Alyssa said.

The cover ensured the focus was on Alyssa rather than her wheelchair on her wedding day, and she was happy she could put the entire dress to use.

A long veil from Headspace added to the look.

“I loved it,” Alyssa said of how she felt in her wedding dress.

The Ramsdens She felt warm in her dress.

Not only did she feel beautiful in her dress, but she also felt comfortable.

“It kept me warm, to be honest,” she said of her gown, which was made from a heavy material. “I’m very cold with my spinal cord injury all the time, so it was actually really nice to have something thick.”

The Higgins were married at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, New York.

The Ramsdens The couple had a large wedding.

Over 200 guests attended the summer wedding to celebrate Alyssa and Jimmy’s union.

You can learn more about the venue here.

Alyssa’s favourite part of her wedding day was her first look with Jimmy.

The Ramsdens The first look was a special moment.

The couple posed for a first look in front of the bridal party ahead of the ceremony.

Jimmy cried when he saw Alyssa in her wedding dress.

The Ramsdens Alyssa said Jimmy cried when he first saw her on their wedding day.

“He literally bawled his eyes out,” she said of her husband.

Alyssa also had a special connection with her flower girl, Lily.

The Ramsdens Alyssa’s flower girl also has a spinal cord injury.

As Alyssa wrote on Instagram, Lily suffered a spinal cord injury during her birth that is similar to Alyssa’s.

Alyssa connected with Lily’s dad on Instagram, and she ended up travelling to Maryland to meet Lily. The two grew close, leading Lily to serve as Alyssa and Jimmy’s flower girl.

“It was the most beautiful thing ever,” Alyssa said of Lily’s role in her Instagram post.

The couple shared a first dance at the reception as well.

The Ramsdens They had a first dance.

Jimmy held Alyssa up during the dance, allowing them to experience that first moment like any other couple.

A fog machine added even more romance to the moment.

“Everyone thinks we’re perfect, but we’re not,” Alyssa said of people’s perception of her and Jimmy’s relationship.

The Ramsdens Alyssa wants people to know she has a normal relationship.

She thinks it’s important that people know they fight just like any other couple does. But their love and respect for each other gets them through it.

“Don’t get frustrated,” Alyssa advised brides who have disabilities when shopping for their wedding dresses.

The Ramsdens Patience during the shopping process is important.

“The hassle of changing can be a lot, but try on as many dresses” as you need to, she said, suggesting brides lean on their friends and family during the process as she did.

She also suggests brides with disabilities think about how they will get around on their wedding day when picking a venue.

The Ramsdens Accessibility is important for brides with disabilities.

“Make sure everything is accessible and easy to get around for the venue, especially,” she said.

It will ensure the wedding day is as fun and easy as possible.

“Try to enjoy every minute of it,” she recommended to couples on their wedding days.

The Ramsdens Soak up the joy of your wedding day.

“It’s such a blur,” she said of weddings. “It goes by so fast.”

You can follow Alyssa on Instagram, and you can see more of the Ramsdens’ work here.

