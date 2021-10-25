A bride wore a tactile wedding dress so her blind husband could ‘feel how she looked’

- Anthony Ferraro, a blind athlete, musician, and motivational speaker, married his wife, Kelly Anne, on October 2.
- Kelly Anne wore a detailed, textured dress so that her husband could feel what she looked like.
- Ferraro shared a wedding video on TikTok, which garnered over half a million views.
“I started noticing when I traveled with her, life started to change in a big way for me,” Anthony told Insider. “I started seeing the world in a way I’ve never seen it. She would take the extra time to stop and slow down and take in every part of a landscape or a structure or something with me, and she would even close her eyes and try to feel it the way I would. And then, I would explain it to her, how I would see it, with my senses. She would fill in all the visual gaps for me and explain it in perfect detail.”
Kelly Anne kept the details of the dress a secret from the groom so that he could be surprised on their wedding day.
“I wasn’t allowed to know anything about it,” he said. “I even went with her to pick it up in Brooklyn, but I wasn’t allowed to go in with her. I had to wait in the car.”
For their wedding, Kelly Anne wore a fringed velvet jacket over her wedding dress as a callback to the beginning of their love story.
“I literally couldn’t stop playing with the fringe,” he said. “It was the most amazing feeling, rubbing it back and forth, and rubbing her back with the velvet. It’s so nostalgic and so beautiful. Those textures made me able to visualize Kelly perfectly in my head.”
“The day of the rehearsal, we go there and she’s like, ‘I have a surprise for you.’ They all went out of their way and wrapped the poles in bubble wrap, and then wrapped them with burlap and put flowers around them to make it look all pretty,” he said. “Everyone thought it was a decoration the day of the wedding, but it was really just to help me not hit my head.”
The couple also gave out eye masks to encourage guests to enjoy the wedding with their other senses.
“Kelly and I, we dream big,” he said. “People will think we’re crazy for wanting to do certain things, but if you have a vision, and it’s a positive vision, and you’re doing something for good, it can be done. And you will run into obstacles, but you just have to break through them and keep pushing forward. There’s great things on the other side.”