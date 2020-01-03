A bride wore her mother's wedding dress from the '60s after her own gown didn't arrive on time, and the gorgeous photos are going viral

Alisa Hayes Photography Erica Anderson’s photo of her wedding dress went viral on Reddit.

Erica Anderson wore her mother’s dress from the ’60s to her own wedding in 2015.

Alisa Hayes Photography Erica Anderson on her wedding day.

Anderson, who is a mother, gamer, registered nurse, and regional director for a growing design and vacation rental firm, originally planned to wear her own dress to her wedding. However, that was no longer possible after she decided to change her the nuptials from a beach event to a small backyard gathering.

“I wanted the day to be special, and not stressful, so I asked my mum and fiancé if we could change it all and do our wedding in our backyard,” Anderson told Insider.

Both agreed, but the dress wasn’t going to arrive in time for the new event.

“Even if it arrived before the date, there would be no time for alterations. It was the perfect storm of the dress not arriving as early as anticipated, and the date being changed that caused the most perfect turn of events to happen,” she added.

A few weeks before the nuptials, Anderson asked her mum about her wedding dress, which she bought in the ’60s.

Erica Anderson Anderson’s parents on their wedding day.

The floral dress has a retro look that was very of the moment in the 1960s.

“When I found out that it was under her house in a storage bin, I went digging to find it,” Anderson said.

“I wasn’t even thinking of wearing it,” she added. “I just wanted to see it in person.”

“When I found it and pulled it out, it was so perfect,” Anderson said of the dress.

Erica Anderson The dress was preserved in a box.

“It went perfectly with everything I had already put together for my wedding,” Anderson said.

She tried the dress on and found that it fit despite the two being built differently. After a few alterations, it was perfect.

“It was like the dress was made for both of us,” Anderson said of the garment.

Anderson said she felt “truly the most beautiful I have ever felt” in the dress.

Alisa Hayes Photography Anderson and her mother on her wedding day.

“I am an incredibly nostalgic and family-oriented person,” Anderson told Insider.

“I live by the belief that our legacy is the memories we leave our family with, not material things,” she said. “It felt like I was honouring one of the most important people in my life, on my most important day.”

Anderson told Insider that her parents just celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Anderson’s now-husband was a fan of the dress as well.

Alisa Hayes Photography Anderson and her husband on their wedding day.

“I thought it was great. It fit our venue, and you looked amazing,” he told Anderson of the one-of-a-kind dress.

“I am the wife to the most incredible man,” Anderson said of her husband. Their marriage is Anderson’s second, and both had two children before they wed, making them a family of six.

“My life might not be what people consider to be the cookie-cutter story, but it’s my story and we have a fabulous life,” she added.

Anderson recently posted a photo of the dress on Reddit, and it quickly went viral.

Alisa Hayes Photography Anderson posted this photo to Reddit.

“I was going through my pictures that afternoon, and I came across that photo,” Anderson told Insider. “I decided to post it because I thought it was a fun story.”

People loved the post, and the photo had over 90,000 upvotes on Reddit at the time of writing.

“It was never something I imagined happening. I am actually still stunned,” Anderson said of its popularity.

After Anderson posted the photo to Reddit, people started comparing the dress to the floral ensembles from “Midsommar.”

A24 People compared Anderson’s dress to the ensembles from ‘Midsommar.’

Anderson told Insider she was confused by the comparisons at first, as she hadn’t seen the 2019 horror film.

But she watched the movie after seeing the comments, and now understands why Reddit users were commenting on the similarities.

“The movie itself is quite … um … interesting,” she said of “Midsommar.” “But the costumes, setting, and props are stunning, so I think it’s a wonderful compliment that they would compare my look to that of the movie.”

“It’s a great way to create a timeless and unforgettable memory,” Anderson said of wearing a family heirloom at your wedding.

Alisa Hayes Photography Anderson with her sons on her wedding day.

“I hit the jackpot with my mum’s dress because it was beautiful and timeless,” Anderson said, acknowledging that others aren’t always so lucky.

“There are definitely dresses out there that are not that, so what I recommend to people is to find a way to tie it in,” she said, such as updating an older dress or using pieces of a gown in a bouquet.

“Anything you can do to bring in memories that will emotionally matter forever, do it,” she added.

