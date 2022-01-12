A bride wore 8 different looks for her wedding, from a classic dress with sheer sleeves to a sequined skirt

After the ceremony, Vora switched up her look by accessorizing the same dress with sheer gloves and a polka-dot veil. She also got her hair cut into a dramatic bob in between the ceremony and wedding photos.

Since the Quinns didn’t have a reception after their wedding, they decided to do a long photo shoot instead.

After the ceremony, Vora switched up her outfit, and she even surprised her husband with a new haircut. She shared his reaction in a viral TikTok that has over 5.4 million views at the time of writing.

“The excitement of getting to actually do it on that day and surprise him took away the fear that I had,” she said. “I always thought I would cry, and I didn’t cry at all. I couldn’t have had less of a tear in my eye. It ended up just being the perfect part of our day.”

She told Justice to meet up with her at their second photo session location, and that’s when she showed him her haircut for the first time.

“He was in shock. He couldn’t even speak. I was so giddy and squealy because I’d never been that excited before,” she said. “I loved my haircut already and then getting to see his reaction made me even more excited about it. His reaction was definitely better than I could have even imagined.”

Not only did Vora change up her hair, but she also switched up the way she wore her wedding dress. Vora changed into a polka-dot veil from the Etsy shop XoxoCoutureBridal, custom sheer gloves from the Kerry Parker Store on Etsy, a pearl choker necklace, and drop pearl earrings.