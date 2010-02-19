Bride Wars!

Condé Nast is pumping up Brides magazine in print and on the Web to contend with arch rival bridal Web site The Knot.



TheKnot.com releasing four editions of their print magazine, which doubles their print editions. They eyed an opportunity to scoop up advertising after Condé Nast folded Elegant Bride and Modern Bride. Condé Nast, in return, is also doubling their frequency, by making Brides a monthly and adding new digital services, including the releasing an iPhone app, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In addition to their online readers (more than 3 million per month), The Knot reaches 450,000 brides-to-be (and wanna-bes) with their print publications, which is more than last year’s second half circulation of 309,800 for Brides, WSJ reports.

But it will be tough for TheKnot to wrangle advertisers from Condé’s Brides, which has had close relationships with advertisers for years. Brides lost less than 20% of its ad pages between 2008 and 2009.

