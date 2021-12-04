A bride turned her mom’s wedding dress from 1985 into a modern gown with a sheer bodice and dramatic train

- Erika Redding and Christel Wekon-Kemeni got married on September 5, 2021.
- Redding wore her mother’s wedding dress from 1985 to the Atlanta, Georgia, nuptials.
- She turned the original long-sleeve gown into an A-line dress with a semi-sheer bodice.
They started dating in 2014, and they’ve been together ever since.
Today, the couple lives in North Carolina with their dog, Nutmeg. Redding is a PhD student who works in public health, and Wekon-Kemeni is a pediatrician in his residency.
As Wekon-Kemeni told How They Asked, he wanted to propose to Redding on the day he graduated because it felt like he and Redding “were graduating from this stage of our lives together.”
The couple planned their wedding for May 2021, though they eventually postponed it until September 5, 2021, because of the pandemic.
Redding’s aunt also wore the dress in the 1980s.
“I always knew I wanted to wear it,” Redding said of her mother’s dress. “But it was very dated.”
“It was just a matter of trying to figure out how to wear it,” she went on to say.
Redding decided to update the dress.
The bride said her mom was “excited and touched” that she wanted to wear her dress, and she was supportive of Redding updating it for her own wedding.
Redding had her initial appointment with James in 2020, during which she brought inspiration images for what she hoped the dress would look like. They started truly changing the dress in the summer of 2021.
Rather than preserving the original lace on the bodice, James used modern lace she had in her shop to better fit with Redding’s vision.
The floral lace sat atop sheer fabric, flowing onto the straps covering Redding’s shoulders.
“She ended up dyeing the lace with tea to make it a bit darker,” Redding said. “She rebuilt the whole bodice.”
The train became her favorite part of the gown.
“The train is what was really gorgeous,” she said. “They don’t make dresses like that anymore. It was really cool to be able to preserve that vintagey part of it.”
She did change the top of the back of the dress though, turning it into a deep V that was surrounded by more see-through fabric and lace. It mirrored the front of the dress.
James charged Redding just $US1,800 ($AU2,566) to transform the gown.
She bought it from Etsy.
Redding wore her hair in a simple updo, and she had a soft glam makeup look.
“I don’t wear a lot of makeup in my everyday life, so I didn’t want to look completely different from how I normally look,” she said. “I wanted to look like myself.”
K. Lynn Artistry did Redding’s hair and makeup.
James dyed them so they would match her dress.
Originally, James thought Redding and her mother wanted to preserve the original lace all over the dress, but Redding was hoping for a more modern look.
Redding came in for an appointment in August — just a month before her wedding — and the dress didn’t look right.
James told her to come back the next day, and she worked through the night to transform the dress. Overnight, she got the idea to use new, dyed lace on sheer fabric for the bodice, which she showed to Redding the next day.
“She had done all of this magic on the dress, and it looked so good,” Redding said. “So from there, it was just a mad dash. I didn’t see my final dress until two days before the wedding.”
“I had an inspiration picture that I’d sent [James], and it looked better than the inspiration picture,” she went on to say. “I was really happy.”
“At the wedding, she was telling everyone, ‘Yeah, that’s my dress,'” Redding said. “She was really proud.”
“He thought it was really pretty,” she added.
So Wekon-Kemeni wore a black-and-gray patterned jacket, while his groomsmen wore traditional black jackets.
They said their vows outside on the lawn.
House of Bash planned the event, providing the flowers and decor, while Grace Mae from Yours Truly Media was their photographer. Paper Daisies provided their stationery.
“We wanted some traditional aspects, but we wanted him to modernize it a little bit to make sure that we were equals,” Redding said of her and Wekon-Kemeni’s approach to their vows.
“I definitely wanted to make sure that the religious thread was still there, because those are things that are important to both of us and to our families, but we also wanted to make it our own,” she added.
The couple ended up speaking their vows in unison, sending the message that they were true partners from the moment they said ‘I do.’
She also made the couple a University of Miami-themed groom’s cake to honor their alma mater.
Wekon-Kemeni and Redding also served Krispy Kreme doughnuts as a late-night snack.
“I thought that was really fun,” Redding said, adding that each of her bridesmaids played an integral role in the day, from getting ready with her to toasting her at the reception.
“I think it was just so much more meaningful to know that my mom and my aunt wore it,” she went on to say. “I’m very grateful we were able to do that.”
“You can’t buy a dress like that,” she added, especially for the price that James offers.
“She was amazing,” Redding said of the seamstress.
She plans to get her dress preserved so her children can wear it someday if they want.
“I think our saving grace was having that picture we kept referring back to,” she added. “Sometimes the way you relay your vision may not be how the designer is receiving it.”
Having an image you can both circle back to can ensure the dress turns out how you want, as Redding told Insider.
“Everyone’s getting married right now,” she added. “Most designers are still super busy. You want to give yourself that time.”
She also encourages brides to be flexible throughout the alterations process.
“It may not be exactly how you envisioned it or exactly the inspiration picture, but having that collaboration with your designer in order to ultimately get what you want” is key, Redding said.
“I think that’s something he’s very good at,” she said of Wekon-Kemeni. “He’s a very good listener and wants our marriage to be very equitable.”
“I didn’t feel like I had to give up my independence to be married,” Redding added.
“I feel like I have someone who’s supporting me in whatever I want to do,” Redding said.
