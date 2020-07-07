A bride only had to try on 2 wedding dresses before finding a gown that's fit for a princess

Trinity Photography Mariel Swan only tried on two wedding gowns before she found her dream dress.

Mariel and Paul Swan got married in January 2019.

When Mariel started shopping for wedding dresses, she knew she wanted a dramatic ball gown with feather detailing and long sleeves to fit her winter event.

After trying on just two dresses, Mariel found her dream gown, and she added feathers to the skirt to make it one-of-a-kind .

Mariel and Paul Swan met through mutual friends nearly five years ago.

“We met about four and a half years ago at Kentucky Motor Speedway,” Mariel Swan, 29, told Insider. Mariel tagged along with her best friend, who was going to the track to meet her boyfriend.

Paul was there, as he is a NASCAR driver. The two instantly connected.

“My husband and I were just best friends in the beginning, and it just kind of turned into more,” Mariel said.

The couple got engaged in November 2017, and they were married in January 2019.

“He surprised me in Vegas,” Mariel said of Paul’s proposal. She was attending the 2017 NASCAR Banquet in Las Vegas, because she was working as a victory lane model for the organisation at the time.

Paul arranged for Mariel’s friends and family to fly out to the city, and he popped the question in front of their loved ones.

They planned their wedding for 14 months later.

Mariel started shopping for her wedding dress in April 2018.

Unlike many brides, Mariel knew exactly what she wanted out of her wedding dress.

“I envisioned a big ball gown with long sleeves and a beautiful, long train,” she said. The long sleeves were important, as she would be getting married in the winter and wanted to be comfortable.

“I also wanted something with swan feathers or some kind of feathers on it,” she added. “I’d been looking for months and months for my dream dress.”

Mariel was hoping to spend between $US6,000 to $US8,000 on her wedding dress, but she was willing to go up to $US10,000 for a dress she really loved.

To make her experience even more fun, Mariel decided to shop for a dress in New York. Mariel, her best friend, her mum, and her mother-in-law headed to the Big Apple to shop together.

Mariel and her crew started their journey at RK Bridal boutique.

Mariel Swan Mariel liked the shape of this gown.

RK Bridal is known for its designer gowns.

The first dress Mariel tried on at the boutique was a sleeveless ball gown with a lace bodice and a layered skirt. It cost approximately $US4,500, according to Mariel.

“I liked that it cinched at the waist, and it had kind of a short bodice,” she said of the dress. “I have a shorter torso, so I looked for something that cinched at the waist and wasn’t too long.”

“And I loved that it was a ball gown,” Mariel added. “But I knew that I wanted long sleeves because I had a winter wedding, and I knew I wanted a long train.”

So although the dress was pretty, Mariel decided to keep shopping.

The second dress she tried on was everything Mariel had been dreaming of.

Mariel Swan The dress had everything Mariel was looking for.

Before she even went to try on gowns, Mariel took notice of this off-the-shoulder Morilee ball gown online.

“They had a couture gown that was almost the exact dress I was looking for,” she said of the brand. “It had the long train, the beautiful bodice, and they had the option to add the feathers on it.”

“I was just like, ‘Oh my god, this is the dress,'” Mariel said. “I knew what I wanted.”

When she got to RK Bridal, she asked if they had the dress in stock, and she was in luck. When she tried on the dress, she knew it was the one.

She didn’t even go to the appointment she had made at Kleinfeld Bridal for later in the day.

Mariel had feathers added to the train of the Morilee gown to make it fit exactly what she was looking for.

Trinity Photography Mariel made custom additions to the gown.

The dress originally cost around $US6,000, but with the addition of the feathers and other alterations, it was closer to $US8,000.

Mariel also had to get the dress taken in to better fit her small frame.

The dress also featured intricate detailing on the skirt.

Trinity Photography The dress had a floral detailing throughout the skirt.

The dress was covered in floral detailing throughout the skirt, adding even more flair to the gown.

She paired her dress with a tiara and big earrings, keeping her accessories fairly simple.

Trinity Photography The dress was the focus of Mariel’s wedding look.

The dramatic gown spoke for itself, making Mariel look royal.

She also had a white bouquet, which also ensured all eyes would be on her dress.

“It was my dream dress,” Mariel told Insider.

Trinity Photography Mariel loved her dress.

“It was exactly what I wanted,” she said. “Everything about it was just perfect for me.”

“I truly felt like a princess,” Mariel said of how she felt on her wedding day.

Trinity Photography The dress made her feel like a princess.

“There are so many emotions and so much stress you’re feeling leading up to that day,” Mariel said. “And I just remember when I was putting my dress on, I was like, ‘Wow, God really did give me everything that I could have asked for.'”

“I felt overwhelmed with a lot of gratitude and emotions,” she added. “I felt beautiful.”

Much to Mariel’s surprise, Paul was emotional when he saw her in her dress for the first time.

Trinity Photography Paul was emotional when he saw Mariel.

Paul didn’t see Mariel’s gown until she was walking down the aisle.

“He just bawled his eyes out,” she said of her husband. “I just wasn’t expecting him to cry like that, because if you know my husband, he’s super macho. He’s such a guy’s guy. I never see him cry.”

“It was really, really sweet,” she said.

The whole day had a fairy-tale vibe, complete with a horse-drawn carriage.

Trinity Photography The wedding venue was Childress Vineyard.

The couple’s wedding took place at Childress Vineyard in North Carolina, which is owned by NASCAR team leader Richard Childress, adding a personal touch to the day for the couple.

The venue was covered in greenery, candles, and big floral arrangements for the Swans’ day, and a string quartet played during the ceremony to add even more romance to the event.

The Swans had friends and family fly from all over the country to support them, which meant a lot to Mariel.

Trinity Photography documented the day.

Mariel also changed into a second dress for the reception.

Trinity Photography Mariel wore two gowns at her wedding.

“For the second half of the day, I wanted something a little bit sleeker,” she said, as she wanted to be able to dance comfortably with her guests, particularly her friends. Mariel is a former NFL cheerleader, as are many of her friends, so she knew dancing would be a must.

She chose a Jonathan Kayne couture gown for her second dress, which she also bought at RK Bridal.

The floor-length gown featured head-to-toe crystal detailing, and Mariel paired it with a cape that she also purchased at RK Bridal.

Mariel advises brides shopping for wedding dresses to research online before they go to a store.

Trinity Photography It’s best to have an idea of the styles you like.

“Just get an idea of what kind of styles you think that you would like,” she said. “It helps you narrow in on what you’re going to choose when you do go shopping, because if you just go in and don’t really know what kind of fit you want, it just kind of makes things more difficult because it’s giving you so many choices.”

“Have an idea of the budget,” she added. “Know what you want to spend and then ask before you go into these places what prices their dresses normally run.”

She also encouraged brides to make an event out of shopping for their wedding dress.

Trinity Photography The experience of shopping for a wedding dress should be fun.

“Going wedding dress shopping for me was by far one of the highlights of my wedding year,” Mariel said. “Your wedding date legitimately goes by like the snap of the fingers, and I think that women should really realise how important it is when you’re going dress shopping. That’s a moment with you and your girls.”

“Try to make it into an event with something that you can remember forever, because when you look back on the experience, having your wedding day is freaking amazing, but if you have all these other memories that you made along the way, it makes the journey so much better,” Mariel said.

Mariel told Insider that Paul is the man of her dreams.

Trinity Photography Paul lived up to Mariel’s dreams of a partner.

“Before I fell in love with Paul, I journaled in my diary,” she said, writing a prayer for what she hoped her future husband would be like.

“I pray that he has a zest and a zeal for life that could not be contained,” she wrote. “I pray that he loves me, and no matter what he chooses me over and over again.”

Mariel said “his lust for life” is what she loves most about Paul.

Trinity Photography Mariel loves Paul’s adventurous spirit.

“Every day for him is such an adventure,” she said. “And I love the fact that I’m secure in his love. No matter what we go through, I always feel that he chooses me over and over again.”

“As a woman, that’s really important because I feel like we give so much of ourselves,” she added. “We put so much of ourselves into relationships. It’s really important to have somebody that’s going to choose you no matter what.”

You can follow Mariel on Instagram, and you can see more of Trinity Photography’s work here.

