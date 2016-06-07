A bride told her bridesmaid to dye her hair so that she wouldn't clash with the wedding's colours

Every bride wants a perfect wedding day. Some just get a little bit fanatical about the details.

That’s what a young woman discovered when she agreed to be a bridesmaid in a family friend’s wedding. Last week, the bridesmaid took to Reddit to write a post about an email she received from the bride.

“You’ll need to dye your hair for the day,” the bride wrote. “I’ll take you to my hairdresser and cover the cost :)”

Apparently, the bride explained, the bridesmaid’s red hair threatened to clash with the wedding’s colour palette. She also added that brides get a “veto” over all aspects of their bridesmaids’ appearances.

An ugly bridesmaid’s dress is one thing. But demanding a radical hair colour change? That’s next-level bridezilla.

Here’s the original post:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.