A bride wore a handmade wedding dress that has been in her family since 1939

Cassie and Tyler Kiel started dating after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Cassie told Insider that she and Tyler were introduced by a mutual friend at a bar.

The two were dating for four years before Tyler proposed in 2019. Cassie said Tyler told her that he was meeting up with her dad to borrow a tool on the day he proposed.

“I’m at my parent’s house and in walked my dad and Tyler from the back door,” she told Insider. “Tyler started pacing a little bit and just got down on his knee and proposed right in front of my parents. The whole time that he was in the garage he was not asking for a tool, he was asking for my dad’s permission to marry me.”

Cassie added that her parents had no idea he was going to propose at that very moment.

“I was in a raggedy T-shirt, my hair was greasy and pulled back, so it was very random,” she said.