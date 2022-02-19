A bride wore a handmade wedding dress that has been in her family since 1939

- Cassie Kiel wore her great-grandmother’s wedding dress when she married Tyler Kiel in September 2020.
- Cassie’s mom also wore the dress to her wedding in 1991.
- Cassie’s dress was originally handmade by her great-grandmother’s sisters in 1939.
The two were dating for four years before Tyler proposed in 2019. Cassie said Tyler told her that he was meeting up with her dad to borrow a tool on the day he proposed.
“I’m at my parent’s house and in walked my dad and Tyler from the back door,” she told Insider. “Tyler started pacing a little bit and just got down on his knee and proposed right in front of my parents. The whole time that he was in the garage he was not asking for a tool, he was asking for my dad’s permission to marry me.”
Cassie added that her parents had no idea he was going to propose at that very moment.
“I was in a raggedy T-shirt, my hair was greasy and pulled back, so it was very random,” she said.
“I’ve always talked about it, I’ve always known what the train looked like, what the color looked like, but I never knew the amount of detail it had until we actually pulled it out of the box,” she said.
Green had the dress preserved after she got married in it in 1991, so it was actually kept inside the same box for 28 years.
On her wedding day, Spadafino wore the dress with a headpiece and a cathedral-length veil.
“I loved my wedding dress,” she said. “In fact, the day that Cassie and I were scheduled to go see the seamstress, I actually put it back on one last time.”
The original dress was made up of pure satin fabric and only had buttons on the sleeves. Green’s altered version had puffy sleeves, lace over the bodice, and a bow in the back. The sleeves were inspired by the design of Princess Diana’s wedding dress, she said.
“She loved it. She was very happy. It was a very exciting time for my family,” Green said. “We’re just about family and passing on traditions.”
On her wedding day, Green also wore another family heirloom: a pair of pearl earrings that her grandmother let her borrow.
“My grandmother gifted me the pearl earrings before her death, and I, in turn, wore those pearls for Cassie’s wedding,” she said.
Green wore a garter as her something blue, and a headpiece was her something new.
“I was blown away at the end result. I had my doubts that my vision for the dress wasn’t going to come to light,” Cassie said. “I guess you could say my seamstress made my dress a dream come true.”
Cassie’s something blue was a handkerchief that originally belonged to her great-grandfather and was gifted to her by her father.
She also had the sleeves from her mother’s wedding dress version wrapped around her bouquet. Cassie told Insider that she had never felt more beautiful than on her wedding day.
Cassie said she pinned the skirt of the dress up for the reception, but it got dirty anyway during her outdoor wedding.
However, she also said she had the dress dry-cleaned and preserved, just like her mom did.
“Right now I’m at a crossroads on what to do with the dress, so I don’t know. I definitely want it to be passed down,” she said. “Maybe I will save it for my future granddaughter.”
