VIDEO: Bride Attempts To Jump Out Window After Being Left At Altar

Jen Ortiz
Bride at window

Photo: MSNBC.com

These pictures are real.Local media in Changchun in Jilin providence, China watched live as sobbing bride-to-be – identified only as 22-year-old college student Miss Li – climbed out onto the window ledge of a building in a wedding gown.

Li was reportedly distraught after learning her fiance had left her and married another woman just days before her own scheduled big day.

Luckily, a local official named Guo Zhongfan helped pull Li back inside. Dramatic video below…

 

