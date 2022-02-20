Search

A bride destroyed one of her wedding looks by jumping in the ocean during her beachside reception

Celia Fernandez
Brynley Joyner told Insider she destroyed her reception dress on purpose.
Brynley Joyner told Insider she destroyed her reception dress on purpose.
  • Brynley and Lukas Joyner got married on September 13, 2020. 
  • She told Insider that she knew she wanted to jump into the ocean at the end of her wedding. 
  • The bride wore a strapless wedding dress for the ceremony and a two-piece set for the reception.
Brynley and Lukas Joyner met in college, and they were friends for about a year until they officially started dating.
Brynley and Lucas were friends for a year before making things official.
Brynley and Lukas were friends for a year before making things official.
“He was a random stranger that opened a door for me at our apartment complex,” Brynley told Insider of Lukas. 

The two started dating in October 2019, and in June 2020, Lukas proposed outside of their favorite restaurant in Atlanta, according to Brynley. She told Insider that they were walking to the restaurant together when Lukas got down on one knee. 

“It was such a surprise. Then after I said yes, all of our friends, who were hiding, ran out screaming and cheering,” she said. “We had a big dinner and party after the proposal to celebrate.” 

When it came time to plan their wedding, the couple knew they wanted to have an outdoor event because of their shared love of the beach.
The couple loved going back to Florida, so they could go to the beach.
The couple loved going back to Florida, so they could go to the beach.
Brynley said that when they were dating, the two would take any chance they had to go back to her parents’ house in Destin, Florida, just to be by the water. When they were planning their wedding, they knew that they wanted to jump in the ocean at the end of the night.

The couple held their wedding ceremony outside at the Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Their reception then took place on a beach in the 30A area, which is located between Panama City and Destin. They had 250 guests, who Brynley said were all tested for COVID ahead of the event. 

Brynley chose a strapless, off-white dress for her wedding ceremony. It had lace and sheer detailing layered throughout.
Brynley wore a beautiful strapless gown with lace and sheer details all throughout.
Brynley wore the first dress she tried on.
Brynley told Insider that the dress she wore for her wedding ceremony was actually the first one she tried on. She said she found it in the basement of the Atlanta, Georgia, store Bridals by Lori, and it was the last one available. 

“I cried and so did my mom. I loved it because it felt like it was just made for me,” she said. “It felt rare, beautiful, and just perfect in every way.” 

Originally, she didn’t think she was going to be able to afford the dress because it was priced at $7,000. But because it was the last one left in the store and was already discontinued, Brynley said the shop manager added an additional discount because they saw how much she loved it. Brynley ended up paying $2,000 for the dress. 

Brynley said it rained during her and Lukas’ wedding ceremony, but she still considers it a “perfect” day.
Brynley's wedding dress was actually the first one she tried on.
Brynley walked barefoot during her ceremony, while Lukas wore Vans.
Brynley walked barefoot in the grass for her ceremony, while Lukas wore an all-black suit with Vans.

Brynley told Insider that although she was sad at first when it rained on her wedding day, it ultimately turned into a fun moment for the couple and their guests. 

“Despite the rain, it was still a sentimental, special, and perfect day. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. 

The moment Brynley was looking forward to the most at her wedding, though, was getting to jump into the ocean at the end of the night, she said.
Brynley and Lukas Joyner knew they wanted to jump into the ocean when planning their 2020 wedding.
Brynley and Lukas Joyner knew they wanted to jump into the ocean when planning their wedding.
It’s the reason why when it came time to choose her reception dress, she went with a $75 two-piece set from the online shop Lucy in the Sky. It featured a flowy white skirt with thigh-high slits on both legs and a bejeweled halter top.

“I wanted to be much more laid-back and have a fun look that I could dance in,” she said. “I just knew whatever I chose that I was going to be jumping in the ocean with it on.” 

Because it was an affordable look, Brynley said that she didn’t care that her dress was going to get wet. 

“I’m a simple beach girl and my husband also loves the beach. We wanted it to be a night that was truly memorable,” she said. “I didn’t care that my dress was ruined.”

On December 12, 2020, the couple showed off the moment they jumped into the ocean in a viral TikTok that had 15.1 million views at the time of writing. 

@brynleyjoyner wedding reception of my dreams.. CAME TRUE AT THE END!???????????? #weddingtiktok #CancelTheNoise #weddingdress ♬ I Like Me Better (Nathan Rux Remix) – Lauv

 

The couple was joined by 75 of their wedding guests in the water.
The couple was joined by 75 of their wedding guests in the water.
The couple was joined by 75 of their wedding guests in the water.
Brynley told Insider that the moment she jumped into the ocean was pure joy.

The couple and 75 of their wedding guests were lined up on the beach for two minutes singing and dancing while they waited for the perfect moment to jump into the sea together. The group was counted down by the wedding photographer, Jayda Iye, and when she got to one, everyone rushed into the water. 

“It was actually right after a tropical storm, so the waves were massive,” Brynley said. “It was probably not the safest thing to do, but it was so much fun. After we jumped in, the music kept playing and everybody was just swimming and doing fun stuff in the ocean.” 

The whole reception lasted about two hours, Brynley said. 

Brynley said taking a dip in the ocean was the highlight of her wedding day.
Brynley wore a beachy-inspired two-piece set for her wedding reception.
Brynley wore a beachy, two-piece set for her wedding reception.
“There was a gorgeous sunset after the storm and the ocean was crazy. It made for the perfect end to such a memorable night,” Brynley said. 

Plus, Brynley’s reception dress was cleaned and is now hanging up in her closet, she said. 

Celia Fernandez