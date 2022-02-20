A bride destroyed one of her wedding looks by jumping in the ocean during her beachside reception

Brynley and Lukas Joyner met in college, and they were friends for about a year until they officially started dating.

“He was a random stranger that opened a door for me at our apartment complex,” Brynley told Insider of Lukas.

The two started dating in October 2019, and in June 2020, Lukas proposed outside of their favorite restaurant in Atlanta, according to Brynley. She told Insider that they were walking to the restaurant together when Lukas got down on one knee.

“It was such a surprise. Then after I said yes, all of our friends, who were hiding, ran out screaming and cheering,” she said. “We had a big dinner and party after the proposal to celebrate.”