A bride destroyed one of her wedding looks by jumping in the ocean during her beachside reception

- Brynley and Lukas Joyner got married on September 13, 2020.
- She told Insider that she knew she wanted to jump into the ocean at the end of her wedding.
- The bride wore a strapless wedding dress for the ceremony and a two-piece set for the reception.
The two started dating in October 2019, and in June 2020, Lukas proposed outside of their favorite restaurant in Atlanta, according to Brynley. She told Insider that they were walking to the restaurant together when Lukas got down on one knee.
“It was such a surprise. Then after I said yes, all of our friends, who were hiding, ran out screaming and cheering,” she said. “We had a big dinner and party after the proposal to celebrate.”
The couple held their wedding ceremony outside at the Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Their reception then took place on a beach in the 30A area, which is located between Panama City and Destin. They had 250 guests, who Brynley said were all tested for COVID ahead of the event.
“I cried and so did my mom. I loved it because it felt like it was just made for me,” she said. “It felt rare, beautiful, and just perfect in every way.”
Originally, she didn’t think she was going to be able to afford the dress because it was priced at $7,000. But because it was the last one left in the store and was already discontinued, Brynley said the shop manager added an additional discount because they saw how much she loved it. Brynley ended up paying $2,000 for the dress.
Brynley told Insider that although she was sad at first when it rained on her wedding day, it ultimately turned into a fun moment for the couple and their guests.
“Despite the rain, it was still a sentimental, special, and perfect day. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.
“I wanted to be much more laid-back and have a fun look that I could dance in,” she said. “I just knew whatever I chose that I was going to be jumping in the ocean with it on.”
Because it was an affordable look, Brynley said that she didn’t care that her dress was going to get wet.
“I’m a simple beach girl and my husband also loves the beach. We wanted it to be a night that was truly memorable,” she said. “I didn’t care that my dress was ruined.”
On December 12, 2020, the couple showed off the moment they jumped into the ocean in a viral TikTok that had 15.1 million views at the time of writing.
The couple and 75 of their wedding guests were lined up on the beach for two minutes singing and dancing while they waited for the perfect moment to jump into the sea together. The group was counted down by the wedding photographer, Jayda Iye, and when she got to one, everyone rushed into the water.
“It was actually right after a tropical storm, so the waves were massive,” Brynley said. “It was probably not the safest thing to do, but it was so much fun. After we jumped in, the music kept playing and everybody was just swimming and doing fun stuff in the ocean.”
The whole reception lasted about two hours, Brynley said.
Plus, Brynley’s reception dress was cleaned and is now hanging up in her closet, she said.
