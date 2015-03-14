Indian bride bails on her wedding after the groom bombs a ridiculously easy maths test

REUTERS/Gary Hershor This bride is not the same bride referred to in the story.

An Indian bride bailed on her wedding after the groom failed to answer a simple maths problem correctly, saying her betrothed “misled her about his education,” The AP reports.

The maths problem? 15 + 6.

The groom said the answer was 17.

According to the AP, “the incident took place late Wednesday in Rasoolabad village near the industrial town of Kanpur in northern Uttar Pradesh state” where marriages are often arranged between the families of the bride and groom.

It is unclear whether this couple knew each other well, if at all, prior to the wedding day.

The groom’s parents could not convince the bride to carry out the wedding ceremony, and it seems her parents took her side completely.

Local police were soon called in to mediate the situation.

“The groom’s family kept us in the dark about his poor education,” Mohar Singh, the bride’s father, was reported saying.”Even a first grader can answer this.”

15 + 6 = 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.