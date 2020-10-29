A bride tried on 5 gowns before finding a wedding dress with a removable bow that created 2 stunning looks

Alice Shoots People The bow offered two looks in one gown.

High-school sweethearts Georgianna and Chase Hagl were married in the summer of 2020.

Georgianna knew she wanted her wedding dress to have a bow on it, as she wore them in her hair as a kid when Chase first had a crush on her.

She fell in love with a Sareh Nouri dress that had a trumpet skirt and a removable bow that gave her two different looks on her wedding day.

“It was everything I wanted,” Georgianna told Insider of the gown.

Georgianna and Chase Hagl have known each other for pretty much their entire lives.

Georgianna Hagl The Hagls as children.

Georgianna and Chase grew up together in Utah, and they were always drawn to each other.

“We had very big crushes on each other in fourth grade, and I have journal entries to prove that,” Georgianna told Insider.

But their romance didn’t really take off until high school.

They fell in love for real during their junior year of high school.

Dear Kodak Photography They started dating their junior year of high school.

The couple had chemistry together, literally and metaphorically, as they started spending more time together in the science class.

They have been together ever since.

Chase proposed in June 2019, and the couple planned their wedding for June 2020.

Dear Kodak Photography They got engaged in June 2019.

Georgianna started thinking about her wedding dress as soon as they decided on a destination wedding in Hawaii, and she had a pretty clear idea of what she wanted her gown to look like.

“I wanted it to be a plain fabric,” she said. “I didn’t want any lace or anything like that.”

She also knew she wanted her gown to have a bow on it as a nod to her history with Chase.

“When we were kids in elementary school, I used to wear these really big bows in my hair, and Chase always loved it,” she said.

Georgianna set her budget at about $US4,000, and she started shopping.

Georgianna liked this gown, but it didn’t have a bow on it.

Georgianna Hagl It was missing a bow.

The mermaid style and clean lines were pretty, but it was missing a bow element, which was important to her for her wedding dress.

She kept shopping.

Georgianna decided to try on this lace dress because of the floral pattern.

Georgianna Hagl She didn’t mind the lace.

The lace flowers reminded her of Hawaii.

The dress had short sleeves and a slim silhouette. “I actually really liked it, even though I was very anti-lace going into it,” Georgianna said. “But it just didn’t feel quite as fancy.”

She wanted her dress to have a more distinctly bridal look.

After the shopping experience in Utah, Georgianna decided to go to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City to find a dress.

Georgianna was a fan of the layers on this gown’s skirt.

Georgianna Hagl The layered skirt was pretty.

Georgianna found herself drawn to Sareh Nouri dresses as she shopped because of her clean lines and crisp fabric.

She was really comfortable in this dress, and she liked that the skirt was dynamic.

“But again, I wanted a bow, and I wasn’t really sure how to incorporate that with the dress,” she said.

This dress was close to perfect, but it wasn’t the right vibe.

Georgianna Hagl It was the wrong tone.

The backless dress had a low neckline, and a large bow sat on the hip. It was beautiful, but still not quite what Georgianna wanted.

“I wanted something a little more timeless and chic, and it felt more trendy or edgy,” she said.

This dress had a bow on the mermaid skirt, but it also had the wrong tone.

Georgianna Hagl She liked the bow.

The corset bodice gave the dress a modern look, and the tight silhouette flowed into a dramatic mermaid-style skirt.

Like the last dress, the strapless dress was sexier than Georgianna wanted her wedding dress to be.

When Georgianna tried on this Sareh Nouri dress, she knew it was the one.

Geogianna Hagl She knew the dress was the one.

The dress featured a V-neckline, a trumpet skirt, and buttons down the back. It came with a detachable bow that Georgianna could move where she wanted on the piece.

“I just loved it,” Georgianna said. “I loved the silhouette. I loved that the buttons went all the way down.”

She realised she could attach the bow on her shoulder and on her waist, offering her two different wedding-day looks.

“Everyone in the room knew that was it,” Georgianna said.

Alice Shoots People She loved it.

“Everyone was like, ‘This is just so you,'” she said.

The dress cost approximately $US4,000, and the bow was an additional $US1,400.

Alice Cannon of Alice Shoots People photographed the wedding day, while David Perry Films provided videography services.

Georgianna also paired the look with a floor-length veil.

Alice Shoots People The bow offered two looks in one gown.

She clipped the veil under her hair, so it spilled out next to the bow when it was on her shoulder.

The spools of flowing fabric created a dramatic look.

Detailing on the back of the dress added to the bridal look.

Alice Shoots People The back of the dress had buttons.

The trumpet skirt flowed into a long train, which acted as a frame for the ribbons of the bow.

Buttons also line the back of the bodice, adding a delicate touch to the statement gown.

Because the bow was removable, Georgianna got to have two looks on her wedding day.

Alice Shoots People She had two looks in one.

Georgianna wore the bow on her shoulder during her ceremony.

“I had never thought about putting it on my shoulder, but once it was, it was everything I wanted,” she said.

She moved the bow to her hip for the reception so she could dance with more ease.

Alice Shoots People The bow tied at her hip.

The larger bow meant the ribbons didn’t skim the floor, so it wouldn’t be in her way as she danced.

“It was perfect,” Georgiana said of being able to move the bow.

Alice Shoots People She had the dress altered.

Georgianna also made some custom alterations to the dress. She raised the back and added sleeves, making it a one-of-a-kind look.

Georgianna and Chase had to alter their wedding plans.

Alice Shoots People They had to reschedule their wedding.

Georgianna and Chase had to rethink their wedding plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They thought about rescheduling so they could still have their dream Hawaii wedding, but they decided to stick with the same date and move their wedding to Utah. They didn’t make the decision until a month before they got married.

They got married at The Grand America Hotel in Utah.

“So much changed, but the dress was the constant,” Georgianna said.

Alice Shoots People The dress stayed the same.

“It kept me going,” she added. “It was like, anything can go wrong, but this dress is perfect.”

Chase had a feeling Georgianna’s dress would have a bow on it.

Alice Shoots People They had a first look.

The couple shared a first look, where Chase got to see Georgianna’s dress ahead of the wedding.

“My photographer actually had him try to guess things about the dress,” Georgianna said. “He guessed that there was going to be a bow, but I think he guessed that it would be around my waist.”

“He loved it,” she said of Chase’s reaction to her dress. “He kept telling me how much he loved it and how much it looked like me. It was so cute.”

Chase wrote Georgianna a note on her wedding shoes.

Alice Shoots People Chase wrote a note on Georgianna’s shoes.

“Babe, I can’t wait to spend the rest of forever with you,” the note read. “Let’s make this our night!”

Both Georgianna and Chase were emotional during the ceremony.

Alice Shoots People They were thrilled to get married.

“Just being able to actually get married felt like a miracle,” Georgianna said. “We had been through so much uncertainty and stress. Walking down the aisle and knowing that we were about to get married was everything.”

“It was like everything else didn’t matter anymore,” she added.

Wish Blossom Floral provided flowers for the wedding, and The Ricky Barrera was the DJ. Match Made created the signage.

“Try to find something that feels like you because that’s what feels the best,” Georgianna advised brides shopping for wedding dresses.

Alice Shoots People The dress felt like her.

“It’s hard not to compare yourself to lots of other weddings or brides, but if you have something that’s you, that’s the best thing that it can be,” she said. “You’ll be happy with what it looks like if it feels authentic to you.”

“He is so thoughtful of me,” Georgianna said of why she loves Chase.

Alice Shoots People Georgianna thinks Chase is thoughtful.

“He’s so aware of my needs and helping me,” she said. “He just takes care of me, does things for me out of the blue, and he’s just a really, really thoughtful person.”

She also thinks their history together makes their relationship more special.

Alice Shoots People They have a shared history.

“I love all of our memories,” she told Insider.

You can follow Georgianna on Instagram, and you can see more of Cannon’s photos here.

If you are in the process of shopping for your wedding dress or have photos from when you shopped and want to talk to Insider for a story, get in touch at [email protected]

