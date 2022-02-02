A bride took emotional first-look photos with her in-laws and groomsmen on her wedding day

Jully Patel’s first look with her in-laws went viral on Instagram. Peter Nguyen Studio

Jully Patel and her husband Shahil got married in August.

In a viral Instagram video, Jully showed off the first look she did with Shahil’s parents and her groomsmen.

Jully told Insider that she wanted to create a special moment with her in-laws.

A first look typically takes place between a couple before their wedding ceremony, but Jully Patel decided to break with tradition by including some of her other friends and family members.

As she was planning her August 2021 nuptials, Jully knew she wanted to have a special moment with her in-laws, Alka and Satish Patel. The idea to include them in her first look came to her two months before the big day, as Alka and Satish kept asking her to show them what her dupatta was going to look like.

“I knew I had given them details of my look, but they hadn’t seen me in it,” she said.

Jully had a first look with her in-laws the morning of her wedding. Peter Nguyen Studio

Jully wore a stunning orange dupatta from Marwar Couture for her wedding ceremony.

The bride told Insider that showing her in-laws her outfit for the first time was a wholesome moment.

“The moment the photographer said, ‘Mom and dad, turn around,’ I could see little tears falling from my mother-in-law’s eyes,” she said. “I didn’t think they would react the way they did. It was so cute.”

Jully’s mother-in-law started crying the moment she saw her in the orange dupatta. Peter Nguyen Studio

In December, Jully shared her first look with her in-laws on Instagram, and the clip went viral. It had 15.5 million views at the time of writing.

A post shared by Jully Patel (@just.jully)

Jully said it was one of the most memorable moments of her wedding, and her in-laws are happy that it has resonated with so many people.

“From the moment I met my husband, my in-laws and I have been very close. They treat me like a daughter and I treat them with the same love and respect that I do my parents,” she said.

Jully’s father-in-law couldn’t stop smiling when he saw her. Peter Nguyen Studio

But the first looks didn’t stop with her in-laws. Jully also showed off her wedding outfit to her groomsmen, and shared a video of the moment on her Instagram. The clip had 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

Jully had a first look with her groomsmen that went viral. Peter Nguyen Studio

She said the whole moment with her groomsmen ended up being “hilarious.”

“My brother-in-law fell to the ground as one of the guys held him up,” she said. “They are all like brothers to me, so it made for another great wedding experience.”

A post shared by Jully Patel (@just.jully)

Jully also had a first look with her now-husband Shahil, her bridesmaids, and her dad. They were all scheduled one after the other, so everyone included in the wedding party got to see each other’s reactions.

Jully also had the traditional first look with her groom on their wedding day. Peter Nguyen Studio

“It was really fun having everyone around to celebrate us,” the bride said.